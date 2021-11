If you play with fire you’re going to get burned, and if you play ugly hockey you’re eventually going to lose a game. The Carolina Hurricanes have been far from their best during their three-game California swing, and it finally bit them in the loss column Monday night in San Jose. The Canes fell to the Sharks 2-1 in overtime, as an off-kilter effort and nonexistent power play doomed Carolina to just its third loss of the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO