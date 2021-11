What a win! Just when you thought the team was going to blow it, they pulled it out. It was a close call with the late dropped INT, but Kirk and the boys pulled it out. Masterful clock management from the oft criticized Mike Zimmer. Huge plays made by Justin Jefferson kept the team in it. This is the offense we’ve been waiting to see from the Vikings and I hope it is here to stay. The aggressiveness on 3rd down in the 1st half helped build the lead. The team blew the 13 point lead, but was able to come back and finish the game off. Nothing better than seeing A A Ron on the sidelines as the game winning drive unfolds. The overall QB play in this game was superb on both sides.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO