The 116th edition of the Bedlam series in football figures to be a good one on Saturday. Two top-10 teams tussling head-to-head — one already in the Big 12 title game, another fighting for a spot to be in it. An elite defense in OSU taking on an elite offensive mind in Lincoln Riley. And, of course, the potential that this may be the last Bedlam game in Stillwater in a long time. Seriously, could the matchup be any better?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO