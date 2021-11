University of Wisconsin defensive players finally could exhale when they spoke with the media Saturday evening. It’d been a long, stressful afternoon for the Badgers on a side of the ball that had been as steady as any unit in college football this season. Nebraska challenged UW mentally with a wave of formations and motions that put the Badgers in binds as they tried to make calls before the snap. The Huskers challenged them physically, keeping quarterback Adrian Martinez clean and forcing defensive backs to cover for extended periods of time.

