The Virginia Cavaliers and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 20 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Pitt is 8-2 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Cavaliers are 6-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. It's a battle for first place in the ACC Coastal division and leading into the game everybody is keeping a close eye on the status of Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong missed last week's game with a rib injury, but Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi says he is preparing for Armstrong to play and a high-profile QB battle against Kenny Pickett could make for one of the most exciting matchups of the week.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO