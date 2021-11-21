Del Mar Results Saturday November 20th, 2021

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- After a lengthy break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino announced Monday that it would resume live horse racing on New Year's eve. Post time to start the $15 million 62nd racing season at Sunland Park will be 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 31. Officials also announced planning The post Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino to resume live horse racing on Dec. 31 appeared first on KVIA.

SUNLAND PARK, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO