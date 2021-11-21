Del Mar Results Saturday November 20th, 2021

Baoma Corp’s Eda, a daughter of Munnings coming off a smart stakes tally at Santa Anita a little less than three weeks ago, looms a stout favorite to handle four female juvenile rivals Saturday at Del Mar in the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes. This will be the 34th running of...
The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for races on Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 at Del Mar. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse racing picks online? Subscribe.
In an absolutely wide-open renewal of the Grade III, $100,000 Native Diver Stakes Saturday at Del Mar, eight older horses will hook up for a mile and one-eighth tussle that serves as the feature event on a fine nine-race card. This will be the 44th running of the Native Diver,...
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- After a lengthy break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino announced Monday that it would resume live horse racing on New Year's eve. Post time to start the $15 million 62nd racing season at Sunland Park will be 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 31. Officials also announced planning
The post Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino to resume live horse racing on Dec. 31 appeared first on KVIA.
The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for races on Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 at Del Mar. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse racing picks online? Subscribe.
Comments / 0