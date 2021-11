The New Jersey Devils once again put up a solid performance and put another two points in the bank against a tough team that was fully expected to play in the postseason. While it is early and things will change the Devils are currently sitting fourth in the division despite not playing as good as they could which is a good sign should they begin to play the way we think they can. This is also a team missing its best offensive player and that has had some adversity early on thanks to injuries. Things will be very interesting going forward and the Devils might be a team people start to notice.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO