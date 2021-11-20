ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italy rescues 420 migrants in rough seas in Mediterranean

 4 days ago

ROME (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard says in two operations it rescued more than 420 migrants from boats in difficulty in...

WTNH.com

German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian ship with more than 800 rescued migrants, including 15 very young children, steamed into a Sicilian port on Sunday after being granted permission by Italian authorities following days of waiting in the Mediterranean Sea. The charity group Sea-Eye said the vessel Sea-Eye 4 was...
WORLD
US News and World Report

More Than 600 Migrants Reach Italy by Sea From North Africa

ROME (Reuters) - More than 600 migrants, many of them Egyptians, arrived in southern Italy over the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday, defying stormy winter seas in search of a better life in Europe. Italy has seen a sharp increase in boat migrants in recent weeks and the...
IMMIGRATION
YourErie

Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 31 dead

PARIS (AP) — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on the boat. Authorities found 31 […]
ACCIDENTS
wcn247.com

France says pregnant women among 27 dead in English Channel

CALAIS, France (AP) — France's interior minister says pregnant women and children are among at least 27 migrants killed trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat that sank. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected trafficker thought to have been involved in the deadly crossing. The minister told French broadcaster RTL on Thursday that authorities are working to determine the nationalities of victims from the sinking on Wednesday. He said two survivors were treated for hypothermia and that one is Iraqi and the other Somali. Darmanin had already announced the arrest of four suspected traffickers on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat. He told RTL that a fifth suspected trafficker was picked up overnight.
EUROPE
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
thedallasnews.net

Culprit in F-35 crash allegedly identified

A multibillion-dollar US-made fighter jet operated by the UK was brought down by a ?cheap plastic rain cover? and a sloppy deck crew who failed to remove it before takeoff, a British tabloid has claimed. A British F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on November 17 during an attempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Haitian migrants in southern Mexico press officials to let them move freely

TAPACHULA (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico

Some 600 migrants from 12 countries were rescued in Mexico as they traveled crammed into two tractor-trailers, the country's National Migration Institute said on Saturday. The 145 women and 455 men, who hailed from not only Central America but also Africa and the Indian subcontinent, were found in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the institute said in a statement. The vast majority were from Central America with 401 from Guatemala alone. Dozens were from Honduras and Nicaragua while a total of 37 were from Bangladesh, six were from Ghana, and one person was from India and Cameroon, the institute added. The migrants were traveling "crammed" into the trailers of two trucks, said Tonatiuh Hernandez, the local head of the Human Rights Commission.
IMMIGRATION

