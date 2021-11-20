ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Man City has attacking concerns, Napoli vs. Inter

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

Manchester City could be without three of its key attackers for a home match against Everton in the Premier...

www.wcn247.com

Tribal Football

Conte concern as Man City to try again for Spurs striker Kane

Manchester City are ready to try again for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in January. ESPN says Kane has long been linked with a move away from Tottenham and could be set to leave the club this winter. However, Antonio Conte is said to be keen to keep hold of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Inter face another title test with visit of leaders Napoli

Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan’s defence of their Serie A title will be tested again on Sunday as they await league leaders Napoli hoping to close the seven-point gap between themselves and top spot. Simone Inzaghi’s side trail both Napoli and city rivals AC Milan, both unbeaten and cheek by...
SOCCER
Reuters

Inzaghi urges Inter to end big game struggles against Napoli

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Inter Milan’s clash with Serie A leaders Napoli is not a decisive moment in the Italian champions’ season, coach Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday, but the Nerazzurri boss admitted his team must improve in big games. Inzaghi’s side are currently third in the standings, seven...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Napoli attacker Politano: Inter Milan clash will be important

Napoli attacker Matteo Politano admits the weekend clash with Inter Milan is a six-pointer. Napoli top of the table ahead of the defending champions. Politano said, “It will be an important match that will open a cycle of battles until the end of December. “Our goal is always to win.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Inter 3-2 Napoli in Serie A 2021

"It will be a very difficult match". Ángel Correa spoke ahead of the clash against Napoli: "It will be a very difficult match, but we have prepared well. We are prepared and we hope to get the three points. Thanks to the fans for all the strength they give us. We will do everything in our power to give them joy."
FIFA
90min.com

Inter vs Napoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The reigning Serie A champions host the league's current leaders as Inter welcome Napoli to San Siro on Sunday evening. Napoli are yet to suffer a domestic defeat under the stewardship of former Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, racing to the table's summit with a blistering run of ten wins from the first 12 games of the campaign. Inter are only two places back with Simone Inzaghi now at the helm, but trail the division's pacesetters by seven points already.
UEFA
90min.com

Inter 3-2 Napoli: Player ratings as Nerazzurri edge Serie A thriller

Inter ended Napoli's unbeaten record in Serie A this season, edging a five-goal thriller 3-2 at San Siro on Sunday night. The visitors went into the game top of the table and they took the lead before Inter rallied to make it 2-1 going into half time. Lautaro Martinez would score a third early in the second half before Dries Mertens' beautiful effort set up a dramatic finale, with Inter surviving an onslaught to triumph.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Inter beat Napoli in thriller to fire title warning shot

Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan strengthened their Serie A title defence on Sunday with an enthralling 3-2 win over Napoli which moved them to within four points of the league leaders. Simone Inzaghi’s side came back from Piotr Zielinski’s powerful early strike to close the gap on both Napoli and...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A takeaways: Inter Milan make up ground as Napoli finally lose

Inter Milan have cut the gap on SSC Napoli and AC Milan at the top of Serie A to four points after a 3-2 win over Luciano Spalletti's men at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. The Partenopei went ahead through Piotr Zielinksi before the champions came to life with Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez on target only for Dries Mertens to cut the deficit late on.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Napoli finally beaten as Inter revives Serie A title bid

MILAN (AP) — And then there were none. Serie A leader Napoli lost for the first time this season as Inter Milan reinvigorated its Italian title bid with a 3-2 win on Sunday. Inter, the defending champion, cut the gap on Napoli and AC Milan to four points after 13 rounds and ended Napoli’s status as the last remaining unbeaten team across Europe’s five major leagues.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan striker Lautaro admits apologising to fans after goal in victory over Napoli

Inter Milan goalscorer Lautaro Martinez admits apologising to fans after victory over Napoli. The Argentina striker waved an apology to fans after scoring in Sunday's 3-2 win. "It was a very important match for us, a head-to-head with the leaders and we deserved more from previous games, so we had to prove again that we are on the right track," said Lautaro.
SOCCER
Sports
ESPN

Inter Milan end Napoli's unbeaten run, close gap at top of Serie A

Inter Milan ended Napoli's unbeaten start to the Serie A season after coming from behind to earn a thrilling 3-2 victory at the San Siro on Sunday, closing the gap to the leaders to four points. The game was played at a ferocious pace, with Napoli storming into an early...
SOCCER
goal.com

Inter vs Napoli: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Sunday's top-of-the-table clash in Serie A is set to be a tight affair with this fixture having a history of low-scoring matches. The standout fixture in Serie A this weekend sees champions Inter host leaders Napoli in what should be a fascinating contest at San Siro on Sunday evening. The...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi on victory over Napoli: It was the key game of the season

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is adamant they deserved victory over Napoli. Inter ran out 3-2 winners against Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday night. "It was a key game for the season, although the most important one will be in three days' time," Inzaghi told DAZN, referring to the Champions League showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk.
SOCCER
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
UEFA
Kansas City Star

MATCHDAY: Man City hosts PSG; Madrid, Liverpool in action

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. In a heavyweight tussle worthy of a final, Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain with both teams potentially in line to seal their progress to the last 16 with a game to spare. City leads by one point from PSG, which is four ahead of Club Brugge. If Leipzig beats Brugge away in the other game, City and PSG advance whatever the result in their game at Etihad Stadium. City would guarantee topping the group with a victory and will be looking to make a statement after losing in Paris in the return fixture, which marked Lionel Messi's first goal for PSG. Kevin De Bruyne is missing for City after contracting the coronavirus. It's a return to England for PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, who reached the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham. Now the Argentine is in Manchester while being touted as a contender for the managerial vacancy created at Manchester United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
UEFA
AFP

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Wednesday but both clubs qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, along with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon. Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Bernardo Silva's deft knockdown on 76 minutes to settle an absorbing match at the Etihad after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's goal. Before Jesus sent the crowd wild in Manchester, Neymar shot wide to blow a golden chance to put the Parisians ahead. Lionel Messi had a low-key game and Sergio Ramos, named among the substitutes, was not called on to make his PSG debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE

