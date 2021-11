Vejmelka allowed five goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. Vejmelka lasted longer than a minute this time -- he played two periods before head coach Andre Tourigny called upon Scott Wedgewood for the third period. The 25-year-old Vejmelka often kept things reasonable for the Coyotes in October, but a combination of poor play and limited goal support have tarnished his work in November. Overall, he's 0-8-1 with a 3.20 GAA and a .902 save percentage. As long as the Czech netminder holds the No. 1 job, he could have fantasy value in deep formats for his workload, but he's proven unable to steal a game here or there early in his NHL career.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO