Goff (oblique) didn't take reps during Friday's practice and appears unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Tim Boyle (thumb) has been leading the first-team offense all week and likely will be activated from injured reserve to make the start Sunday in Cleveland. Goff played through the oblique injury last week and said he would be fine following the Lions' 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh, but it ended up being more serious than he anticipated. Though he was able to throw Friday, his inability to participate in practice hints at the possibility of him missing time even beyond Week 11.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO