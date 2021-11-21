ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Activated by 49ers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Tartt (knee) was activated from injured reserve by the 49ers on Saturday....

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

49ers open practice windows for Tartt and Greenlaw

The 49ers on Wednesday opened the practice windows for linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Jaquiski Tartt. Both players could be activated off injured reserve Saturday and be available to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 11 game. Greenlaw sustained a core muscle injury in the 49ers’ season opener against...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers have good injury news on Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw, Jaquiski Tartt

The forever-injured 49ers received some good news on the medical front Wednesday: Their banged-up leading rusher and two sidelined defensive starters could play Sunday when they visit Jacksonville. Running back Elijah Mitchell didn’t practice a day after he had surgery in which a pin was inserted to stabilize his broken...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan had high praise of rookie S Talanoa Hufanga and mentioned that Jaquiski Tartt‘s return doesn’t mean he’ll replace Hufanga in the starting lineup. “I like ‘Huff’ a lot,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “I think he’s played well. No, Tartt doesn’t automatically get the starting position. We’re not sitting here trying to replace Tartt, either.”
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL

