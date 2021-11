Saros will protect the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Saros saw a four-game winning streak end when he gave up two goals on 32 shots to the Blackhawks on Sunday. The 26-year-old will look to get back on track against a Stars team that has scored 10 goals in its last three games. Saros hasn't allowed more than two tallies in any of his last five starts.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO