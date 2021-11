Hronek notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Hronek has racked up five assists over the last five games, and he continues to log big minutes even as Moritz Seider takes on a more prominent role. The 24-year-old Hronek is up to nine points, 28 blocks, 20 shots on net and 22 PIM through 15 contests overall. The Czech blueliner's role on the power play should keep him a steady enough scorer to be on fantasy rosters.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO