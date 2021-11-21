ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland documentary 'Alice Street' gains worldwide fame

By Dan Mitchinson
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

A documentary highlighting the heart, soul and struggles of downtown Oakland has made major waves in the film industry, gaining traction across the world.

The documentary, "Alice Street," directed by Spencer Wilkinson, follows two East Bay artists and multiple activists as they attempt to create a mural representing Oakland’s history while developers fight to tear down the paintings in place of luxury housing. It examines the growing trends of gentrification in Oakland, revealing the inner fight for social and housing justice.

Wilkinson came upon the idea to make the documentary around 2013 after discovering the muralists.

"The mural is supposed to kind of reflect the long-standing cultural leaders of downtown Oakland and seem like a really good story, so I started following the muralists as they came up with their design and painted it," he told KCBS Radio.

Many new buildings were popping up in downtown Oakland during this time and were having a big impact on the local community, Wilkinson said.

"We need to protect that legacy, we need to support Oakland artists and we want equitable development now," an activist featured in the documentary demanded.

Alice Street is now being shown in the Bay Area and around the world.

Aminah
