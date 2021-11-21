ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pickett, Addison lead No. 20 Pitt to ACC Coastal title

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison and No. 20 Pittsburgh took the chaos out of the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns — all of them to Addison — in his final game at Heinz Field and the Panthers claimed their second Coastal title in four years with a 48-38 victory over Virginia.

Addison caught 14 passes for 202 yards. His 63-yard catch-and-run for a score with just over 2 minutes to go sealed it.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three scores in his return from injury.

