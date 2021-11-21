Colts at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts face each other in Orchard Park on Sunday in an important AFC game for both teams.

Here are my three keys to the game for the Bills, plus notes and stats:

Photo credit Ethan Miller - Getty Images

1.) Offensive line play

The Bills will be without right tackle Spencer Brown and guard Jon Feliciano on Sunday.

The last time both starters were out of the lineup was two weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills gained only 301 total yards that afternoon, gave up four sacks, and didn’t get into the end zone.

They have to have a much better performance in the same situation against the Colts on Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor Photo credit Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports

2.) Limit Jonathan Taylor

The Colts running back is tied for the league lead in rushing yards, but leads all running backs with 5.8 yards per-carry. He’s also a threat out of the backfield with 29 catches for 303 yards.

The Bills will have their hands full, especially with the absence of defensive tackle Star Lotutlelei.

The Colts will want to lean a lot on Taylor. The Bills need to limit his production and force them to have to throw to beat them.

Photo credit Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports

3.) Take care of the ball

These are the best two teams in the NFL at taking away the football. The Bills lead the league with 24 takeaways, while the Colts are second with 21.

Indianapolis is tied for the NFL lead with 11 recoveries of opponent fumbles. Linebacker Darius Leonard has forced four fumbles and recovered three himself. They’ll be looking to punch the ball out and strip Bills ball carriers as much as possible.

One giveaway could be the difference in this game.

