ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8qTk_0d30I7mZ00

The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts face each other in Orchard Park on Sunday in an important AFC game for both teams.

Here are my three keys to the game for the Bills, plus notes and stats:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZuOc_0d30I7mZ00
Photo credit Ethan Miller - Getty Images

1.) Offensive line play

The Bills will be without right tackle Spencer Brown and guard Jon Feliciano on Sunday.

The last time both starters were out of the lineup was two weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills gained only 301 total yards that afternoon, gave up four sacks, and didn’t get into the end zone.

They have to have a much better performance in the same situation against the Colts on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1UMD_0d30I7mZ00
Jonathan Taylor Photo credit Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports

2.) Limit Jonathan Taylor

The Colts running back is tied for the league lead in rushing yards, but leads all running backs with 5.8 yards per-carry. He’s also a threat out of the backfield with 29 catches for 303 yards.

The Bills will have their hands full, especially with the absence of defensive tackle Star Lotutlelei.

The Colts will want to lean a lot on Taylor. The Bills need to limit his production and force them to have to throw to beat them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igi0I_0d30I7mZ00
Photo credit Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports

3.) Take care of the ball

These are the best two teams in the NFL at taking away the football. The Bills lead the league with 24 takeaways, while the Colts are second with 21.

Indianapolis is tied for the NFL lead with 11 recoveries of opponent fumbles. Linebacker Darius Leonard has forced four fumbles and recovered three himself. They’ll be looking to punch the ball out and strip Bills ball carriers as much as possible.

One giveaway could be the difference in this game.

NOTES AND STATS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sciWc_0d30I7mZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOLiY_0d30I7mZ00

Follow me on Twitter: @SalSports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVEPC_0d30I7mZ00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts 41, Bills 15: That's Scorigami

This isn’t a game the fans in Buffalo will want to remember. The Bills Mafia won’t be happy to remember a 26-point home loss on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns and Indianapolis rolled to a 41-15 victory. There had been a number of Colts to...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Player’s Comment About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady has proven that he’s the only quarterback who can give Father Time a run for his money. Despite being 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at an MVP level. On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Kevin Bowen) Colts HC Frank Reich said OT Braden Smith (elbow) will not practice on Wednesday but is “fairly optimistic” that he will play in Week 10. (Kevin Bowen) Colts K Michael Badgley will continue starting in Week 10 with...
NFL
Woodward News

Colts preparing for stiff Bills defense

INDIANAPOLIS — The frustration was palpable for the Indianapolis Colts offense Sunday. After scoring on the first two drives — and getting another touchdown on a blocked punt — the Colts surged to a 17-0 lead just over 12 minutes into the game. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars successfully pulled everything into the mud.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Bills

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 11. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Highmark Stadium. The contest will mark the 71st all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Bills leading the series at 37-32-1. The last regular season game came on Oct. 21, 2018 when Indianapolis hosted and defeated Buffalo, 37-5. The contest will be a rematch of last season's AFC Wild Card game when the Bills hosted and defeated the Colts, 27-24.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

NFL 2021: Notes, Quotes and Colts For Week 10

It’s another week and another edition of “Notes, Quotes, and Colts,” the latest collaboration from pfgVIBE co-founders Julie Voigt and Russell S. Baxter. The Indianapolis Colts are back at the .500 mark via a victory over the Jaguars. And the surprises around the league continued. Notes:. Deeper by the Dozen.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Colts: 3 key matchups in Week 11

The Buffalo Bills will face the Indianapolis Colts in their latest matchup in 2021 during Sunday’s Week 11 contest. Regardless of the higher stakes due to the conference standings and playoff race, the games, within the game, will still make all the difference. With that, here are three key matchups...
NFL
USA Today

Colts-Bills: Eight prop bets for Sunday's game

The Indianapolis Colts have fought their way back to .500, but a difficult task lies ahead as they aim to continue their forward progress. The Colts (5-5) have won four of their past five games, but the dangerous Buffalo Bills (6-3) loom on the horizon in a 1 p.m. EST matchup on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts Injury Report: Five Key Colts Return to Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 11 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. Cornerback TJ Carrie (knee) returned to practice today. Carrie was activated off injured reserve last week and played on a pitch count during his first game back. Carrie back to practicing full gives him a very good opportunity to play Sunday and is valuable depth at the cornerback position.
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Lazar’s Notebook: Did Texans and Colts Give Patriots a Blueprint to Beat Titans, Bills?

While enjoying the weekend off following Thursday night’s blowout victory over the Falcons, the positive momentum continued for the Patriots on Sunday. Thanks to a Texans upset and a Colts statement, New England claimed first place in the AFC for the first time since 2019 and gained a game in the standings on the top-seeded Titans.
NFL
WGR550

Howard Picks the Bills: Week 11

After an impressive bounce-back win for the Bills last Sunday over the Jets, how will Howard Simon’s pick bounce back heading into this week’s matchup with the Colts in Orchard Park? It’s the Week 11 edition of #HowardPicksTheBills:
NFL
chatsports.com

Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Bills

Now 5-5 on the season, the Indianapolis Colts have put themselves in great position to get to 6-5 if they’re able to come away with a win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Here are my three bold predictions ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Jonathan Taylor will rush for over 100...
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Colts-Bills Week 11 Preview

Now THAT was a get-right game for the Bills. It may have come a week later than expected, with arguably the worst loss of the Sean McDermott era in between, but Josh Allen and the offense taking flight again against the Jets. And for those of you who counter with...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Week 11: Indianapolis Colts at Bills: Stats and storylines

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are trying to make it two in a row with a win against the Colts. This is a rematch of the 2020 playoff game. With the Patriots beating the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, the Bills need to beat the Colts to stay a game ahead of their rivals in the AFC East.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts vs. Bills, Open Thread

The 5-5 Indianapolis Colts are looking to get to above .500 for the first time all season. They’ll have to beat one of the best teams in the AFC, the 6-3 Buffalo Bills, to get there. There are tons of teams within the AFC who are currently in the playoff...
NFL
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills report card: Let's just say nobody gets a passing grade for debacle vs Colts

ORCHARD PARK – Things have suddenly gotten very gloomy in western New York and, no, I’m not talking about the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, particularly in Erie County. No, I’m referring to the Buffalo Bills, once thought to be the AFC favorite to make it to the Super Bowl and now, after a deplorable 41-15 shellacking at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, aren’t even the frontrunners in the AFC East. ...
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
439
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy