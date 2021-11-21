UCLA Football Outlasts USC Behind Thompson-Robinson's Resurgent Performance

The quarterback got hot and didn't cool off after throwing two early picks, leading the Bruins to their first win over the Trojans since 2018.

LOS ANGELES — Most times a quarterback throws two interceptions on his first two possessions, they don’t take many more shots down the field. Maybe their coach starts to lean on the run, or even goes as far as benching them.

Something they definitely don’t typically do is sign autographs in celebration, but that’s exactly what Dorian Thompson-Robinson wound up doing in the first half against the Trojans on Saturday.

In his arch rival's home stadium, no less.

Behind Thompson-Robinson’s resurgent performance, UCLA football (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) defeated USC (4-6, 3-5) for the first time in three years by a score of 62-33, putting up more points than they ever had against their crosstown rival. The win also helped the Bruins clinch its first winning season under coach Chip Kelly since he arrived in Westwood in 2018.

"I know there’s a lot of really, really good football teams that played here at UCLA," Kelly said. "And any time you can come to the Coliseum and win a football game, that's what it’s all about."

While the scoreboard may not have looked abysmal at the moment, UCLA was far from finishing with the blowout win they'd eventually secure through the first couple of minutes.

Thompson-Robinson threw interceptions on his first two attempts of the game, and his passer rating was as low as -200 at one point. Neither turnover led to Trojan points, but the Bruins were down 3-0 midway through the first quarter and had failed to gain a first down on either of their first two possessions.

UCLA’s quarterback even opened the next drive with two more incompletions, and he was on the verge of getting sacked in the end zone for a safety before making a sharp cut up the middle to scramble for the first down.

From that point on, Thompson-Robinson put up the best numbers of his collegiate career, and probably his life.

That drive ultimately resulted in six points, as Thompson-Robinson found tight end Greg Dulcich deep to get into USC territory before hitting a wide open receiver Kazmeir Allen over the middle for a 45-yard touchdown. After punting the next time UCLA got the ball, they scored touchdowns on seven of their next eight meaningful possessions, and Thompson-Robinson played a part in every last one of them.

"That’s why being resilient, not flinching in the face of adversity, is what this program is built on," Kelly said. "It was on display today, so if we had to go another quarter, then this group would go another quarter. They’re just so fun to coach, it’s a special group of young men."

Touchdown passes to receiver Kyle Philips and Allen, this one from 58 yards out, put the Bruins up by multiple scores, and then Thompson-Robinson further extended the lead with his legs.

Thompson-Robinson kept the ball on a read option in the red zone, shifting around in the backfield for a moment before cutting to his left and turning the corner. A shove at the goal line gave Thompson-Robinson enough momentum to crash into the wall at the edge of the stands, where he was met by a bold fan in the front row.

12-year-old Declin Manz, wearing USC gear, reached out and handed Thompson-Robinson a UCLA hat and a pen. The quarterback signed the hat and got flagged for it, but he had just given his team a commanding lead in a rivalry game – the penalty wouldn’t mean much by the time the clock hit zeroes.

"When you see a kid just handing you a hat and a pen, you just got to – second nature is to just grab it and stuff, I was glad to make that kid’s day, " Thompson-Robinson said. "I told him he’s got to change his colors up."

Thompson-Robinson finished the day 16-for-22 with 349 yards and four touchdowns. After his first four attempts failed to result in completions, Thompson-Robinson was 16-of-18 with all four of his touchdowns and all 349 of his yards, posting a 325.1 passer rating and completing the final 14 passes he threw.

Even including the early mistakes, Thompson-Robinson posted a career-high passer rating of 247.8. With three starts against the Trojans in his rear-view mirror and presumably no more left in his future, Thompson-Robinson will end his career in blue and gold with 1,240 total yards, 14 total touchdowns and a 185.3 passer rating against the scarlet and gold.

"It’s insane," Philips said. "Dorian is such a talented quarterback. A lot of people think he just makes a lot of big plays on his feet, but he’s got a phenomenal arm, he’s a very poised, smart quarterback, he makes the right decisions, and it makes my job a lot easier being able to play with someone like that."

Allen, in addition to his two receiving touchdowns, also had a 100-yard kickoff return that shut down the Trojans’ potential comeback effort after they had momentarily cut the Bruins’ lead down to just nine.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, who ended up with 167 rushing yards, found the end zone for some insurance early in the fourth quarter. Thompson-Robinson added another score with the game already decided as well, picking up some style points in the process by hurdling cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stewart into the end zone.

After copious hurdle attempts that ended in Thompson-Robinson get upended in the air throughout his career, he finally came down on both feet Saturday.

"That’s the one thing I heard going all the way down the sidelines – ‘You finally got it, you finally stuck the hurdle,’" Thompson-Robinson said. "I love these boys and couldn’t be more happy we got the win today."

Thompson-Robinson rushed for 46 yards and two scores.

Even former walk-on Ethan Fernea, a sixth-year super senior, found the end zone with a 42-yard touchdown run of his own with a club around his wrist.

The Bruins ended the afternoon victorious, and the Victory Bell well get doused in blue paint in celebration.

"We wanted that bell, and I'm glad that we earned it," said striker Qwuantrezz Knight. "As soon as we get it, we're not gonna stop ringing it."

UCLA has one more game left in the regular season, a matchup with Cal next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

