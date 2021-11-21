ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-20 20:53:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-21 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Gusts to 75 mph near and below the Cajon Pass and near the coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Through 3 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s inland to lower to mid 30s at the immediate coast. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Norfolk/Portsmouth. In North Carolina, Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations along the immediate coast will likely remain just above freezing, while inland areas will drop as low as the mid to upper 20s.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 09:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Heavy snow could possibly continue into Thanksgiving Day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 15:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Haines observers have reported around 10 inches of snow has fallen overnight into this morning. Heavy snow persists through this evening before easing Wednesday night. Snow intensifies Thanksgiving Day, but becomes wetter through Thursday evening with a possibility of transitioning to rain. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 15:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. * WHERE...The Klondike Highway. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow persists through Wednesday afternoon, and then eases somewhat on Wednesday night before intensifying again on Thanksgiving Day. There is a possibility of snow changing to rain at sea level Thursday evening. Snowfall of 4 inches has been reported as of Wednesday mid-day near Skagway. Four to six inches of snow had fallen over White Pass as of Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect animals and tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Interior Valleys; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in low to mid 30s and will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please note that in mountain areas, valleys within the terrain could also see frosty conditions.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED TONIGHT FOR TRAVEL ON HIGHWAY 2 FROM COLES CORNER TO STEVENS PASS .A light glaze of ice will be possible with freezing rain on Highway 2 west of Coles Corner up to Stevens Pass late tonight into early Thanksgiving morning. Temperatures will moderate late in the morning with freezing rain transitioning to rain by noon on Thanksgiving. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY STEVENS PASS * WHAT...Light glaze of ice expected from Coles Corner to Stevens Pass. Total ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery travel along Highway 2 over Stevens Pass.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 15:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. * WHERE...The Klondike Highway. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow persists through Wednesday afternoon, and then eases somewhat on Wednesday night before intensifying again on Thanksgiving Day. There is a possibility of snow changing to rain at sea level Thursday evening. Snowfall of 4 inches has been reported as of Wednesday mid-day near Skagway. Four to six inches of snow had fallen over White Pass as of Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Interstate 80 near Vedauwoo. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 12:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY FOR THE MOUNTAINS...VALLEYS...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS IN SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS...THE INLAND EMPIRE...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WIND...Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph below the Cajon Passes and near the coastal foothills in the Santa Ana Mountains. * HUMIDITY...Lowest humidity will fall to 10 to 15 percent today, and 5 to 10 percent Thursday and Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...The winds will strengthen and increase in coverage through this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected for tonight into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains-Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the Cleveland National Forest STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY FOR THE MOUNTAINS...VALLEYS...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS * WIND...Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts around 65 mph in the mountains. * HUMIDITY...Lowest daytime humidity will fall to 5 to 15 percent Thursday and Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...The strongest winds are expected for late tonight into Thursday morning. Periods of gusty winds will continue into Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Saint Thomas and Saint John. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Little River; Miller LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

