Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
