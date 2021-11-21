ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-21 14:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-22 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Gusts to 75 mph near and below the Cajon Pass and near the coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Through 3 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with greatest accumulations out the road and in the Mendenhall Valley. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday, with greatest snowfall rates between midnight and 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with greatest accumulations out the road and in the Mendenhall Valley. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday, with greatest snowfall rates between midnight and 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 23 and 27 degrees for 6 hours or more. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Little River; Miller LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 12:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY FOR THE MOUNTAINS...VALLEYS...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS IN SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS...THE INLAND EMPIRE...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WIND...Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph below the Cajon Passes and near the coastal foothills in the Santa Ana Mountains. * HUMIDITY...Lowest humidity will fall to 10 to 15 percent today, and 5 to 10 percent Thursday and Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...The winds will strengthen and increase in coverage through this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected for tonight into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Winter Storm Warning#Akst#The Winter Storm Watch
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range at Anaktuvuk Pass. * WHEN...Midnight Tonight to 3 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County including Interstate 25 near Bordeaux. * WHEN...From early Thursday morning through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM MST THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 4 PM MST Thursday. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch. * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zone 313. In Wyoming, fire weather zone 310. * WIND...West winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HAINES...4 to 5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-26 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. It could also impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect snow to arrive in showers. Heavier showers will occasionally produce snow squalls with low visibility and high rates of accumulation followed by periods of little to snow snow and good visibility. Therefore, amounts will be highly variable from time to time and from neighborhood to neighborhood.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 14:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect animals and tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Interior Valleys; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in low to mid 30s and will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please note that in mountain areas, valleys within the terrain could also see frosty conditions.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-25 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM MST THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 4 PM MST Thursday. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch. * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zone 313. In Wyoming, fire weather zone 310. * WIND...West winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HAINES...4 to 5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills as cold as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Summits along the Steese Highway. * WHEN...6 PM this Evening to Midnight Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may cause reduced visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Heavy Freezing Spray At St Lawrence Island This Week Residents of Savoonga and others along the North Shore of St Lawrence Island, should be prepared for ice accumulation on power lines, buildings and roads this week. Ice accumulation could damage power lines. North winds of 20 to 30 mph and temperatures in the teens are expected to continue through Friday over St Lawrence Island. These winds, combined with the cold temperatures, will cause elevated surf and heavy freezing spray to blow inland and freeze on objects along the North Shore of St Lawrence Island, especially at Savoonga. Due to the long duration of this storm, significant ice accumulation may occur. Snow squalls will continue this week as well, with visibility reduced at times in snow and blowing snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills as cold as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Summits along the Steese Highway, north of Fox. * WHEN...6 PM this Evening to Midnight Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may cause reduced visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy