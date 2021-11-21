Sonoma County ‘makers’ showcased at Santa Rosa market

It’s all about color for Cotati artist Irma Rodríguez.

That was clear from the golf ball-sized animal figurines, picture frames and vases that filled her stand at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa Saturday morning, each painted with intricately placed lines, squiggles and dots.

She picked up the skill when she was just 10 years old in southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, where her parents and relatives spent their time making similar pieces of art, Rodríguez said.

She started painting again four years ago and created Rodríguez Alebrijes, a business that showcases her handcrafted art. The name incorporates the brightly colored imaginary creatures known as “alebrijes” in Mexican folk art.

“I feel proud,” Rodríguez said. “I’m displaying my traditions and people appreciate it.”

Rodríguez was one of about 70 vendors who participated at the Patchwork Show Makers Market at the Santa Rosa square Saturday. The market, which boasts local small business owners who make their pieces of art, clothing and crafts by hand, began at 10 a.m. and continues Sunday.

A DJ played pulsing beats from a speaker as dozens of patrons perused the offerings of local, handmade goods ranging from jewelry and clothing to macramé plant hangers and graphic prints.

Nicole Stevenson, a Santa Rosa resident, started the market with an aunt 14 years ago at the parking lot of her aunt’s Santa Ana business.

At the time, Stevenson was the owner of her own clothing line, one that had garments sold at 250 stores around the world, she said.

Her business that puts on the events, Dear Handmade Life, was the evolution of her decision to leave her creative writing master’s program at San Francisco State to pursue art-making in Venice Beach, Stevenson said.

Despite the clothing brand’s success, she felt there was something missing in her life, Stevenson said.

“I wanted to do something to be of service to others,” Stevenson said of why she started the Patchwork Market. “Nobody should go to a job they hate. No one should be putting their dream on a shelf.”

The Patchwork Show Makers Market has grown from about 20 vendors who participated in the Santa Ana event 14 years ago to markets that host up to 200 vendors in eight different cities, Stevenson said.

While it’s not the market’s first time in Santa Rosa, this year was the first time the event was held at Old Courthouse Square, Stevenson said.

The return of in-person markets after a year of being stalled by the coronavirus pandemic has been a welcome change for many of the vendors who participate, Stevenson said.

“They’re so happy to be seeing their customers again in person,” Stevenson said. “To have people come up to them and say ‘Oh my god, you made this? So cool!’”

Thalia Rubio, a 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident, said the in-person events have helped boost the sales for her dog treat business, called Woof Baked Goods.

She started the business a year ago after making homemade treats for her Pug Maltese named Poppy, who is a picky eater. She initially started selling her treats on Facebook Marketplace and an Instagram page she made her for her business, though she’s found in-person events generate the most income, Rubio said.

On Saturday, she advertised pumpkin and cheesy carrot dog treats at her booth, as well as handmade dog bandannas made by her mom, who is an expert seamstress, Rubio said.

“I like seeing the people, and obviously the pups,” Rubio said. “It’s nice to see the dogs drag their owners to my table.”

Jay Levin, a recent Santa Rosa transplant from San Mateo who stumbled upon the market Saturday morning, said he was impressed by the wide array of offerings.

“This is a good way to see what the community does,” Levin said. “It’s fantastic.”

Stevenson sees the project as a patchwork of the local makers who live in the area where the markets take place, in which anyone could go and find handmade crafts that appeal to them, she said.

“We really like that the whole family could come and they could all find a vendor that they connect with,” Stevenson said.

