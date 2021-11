CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Calas 8U Softball Team won the District 2 Parkway League Championship on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Pony Tail Park in South Plainfield. The team finished the season with an 11-1 record; the championship game saw them avenge their only loss of the season against a talented Clark squad, 4-2. Cranford won on the strength of consistent hitting and strong defense that the team delivered when they needed it most. “We set a high standard for the girls going back to summer ball, and they just kept working and getting better as a team,” said coach Chris Calas, who led the group for the second consecutive season.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO