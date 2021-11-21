ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Which Injuries Have Hurt Most?

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are a train that just keeps rolling. Ten games into the season, seemingly nothing can derail them. Certainly not injuries. They have won without Derrick Henry. They have won without Julio Jones. They have not had their top four inside linebackers healthy for the same game....

