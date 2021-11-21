ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

By Katie Song
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
wedr.com

Megan Thee Stallion drops new "Animegan" Popeyes merchandise for the holidays

Megan Thee Stallion has new holiday merchandise for her hotties. The "Hot Girl Summer" recently became a Popeyes franchise owner, and she's expanding her brand with the company with a new line of merchandise inspired by her love of Japanese animation. Her "Animegan" line, which dropped Tuesday, features a unisex...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
imdb.com

BTS Closes the AMAs With Smooth Performance of "Butter" After Winning Artist of the Year

Could things have been any smoother? BTS took the stage for the final performance of the night with their hit single, "Butter." V, Rm, Ji-min, Jongkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga performed live on stage on Sunday, Nov. 21, during the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. After taking home three awards, the boy band members put on their best yellow suits and got the crowd singing and dancing to the popular song that was released this summer. Keeping up with the theme, the stage illuminated with bright yellow lights and the animated "Butter" sign. Of course, BTS did the choreography that got more than the Army screaming. The K-pop...
PopSugar

The Final Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion Merch Drop Is Here, and the Nostalgia Is Real

Megan Thee Stallion is on fire for so many reasons, and her third merch drop with Popeyes — the "New Nostalgia" collection — is yet another reminder of this hot girl's power. In October, the "Hot Girl Summer" singer announced her first-of-its-kind partnership with Popeyes, which included a limited-edition "Hottie Sauce," a generous donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, an official franchise ownership, and, of course, three custom Popeyes merchandise collections. With the donation, sauce, and first two merchandise drops (which are still available!) already under her belt, Megan's third and final '90s-inspired Popeyes drop is here, and we want it on our body-ody-ody-ody-odies stat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amas#The Microsoft Theater#Certified Entertainment#Variety Bts#Bts Official
The Hollywood Reporter

American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Take Home 3 Awards Each

Worldwide sensation BTS took home the top honor for artist of the year Sunday at the American Music Awards, along with awards for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for their hit single “Butter,” while Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also scored three wins. Taylor Swift broke her own record for the most AMA wins in history, nabbing the award for favorite female pop artist. The show, hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, opened with Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, coming off the recent release of their collaboration album An...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AceShowbiz

AMAs 2021: BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Dominate Full Winner List With Three Trophies Each

The annual award show, which takes place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, also sees leading nominee Olivia Rodrigo being named as New Artist of the Year. AceShowbiz - Winners of the 2021 American Music Awards have been fully revealed during a live ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 21. Coming out as the biggest winners of the night were BTS (Bangtan Boys), Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, who brought home three trophies each.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTLA

BTS crowned artist of the year at American Music Awards

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

American Music Awards 2021 Full Winners List: BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift Among Honorees

The American Music Awards hosted its annual celebration live from Los Angeles on Sunday night and winners include Cardi B, BTS, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Bad Bunny, among others. The awards show was hosted by Cardi B and featured performances by BTS and Coldplay; New Kids on the Block and New Edition; Jennifer Lopez; Tyler, The Creator; Julieta Venegas, Tainy, and Bad Bunny; Olivia Rodrigo; Silk Sonic; Kane Brown; Giveon; and more. Find a full list of winners highlighted by category below. ARTIST OF THE YEAR Ariana Grande BTS Drake Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift The Weeknd NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 24kGoldn Giveon Masked Wolf Olivia Rodrigo The Kid LAROI COLLABORATION OF...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy