Warm tomorrow with rain moving in late Sunday Night

By Patrick Bigbie
WDAM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow will start off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50. We’ll quickly warm up into the 60s by the time you head to church....

www.wdam.com

WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Forecasting First Flurries of Season After Thanksgiving in Maryland

The weather cooperates for pre-Thanksgiving travels, but we're forecasting flurries for the trip home next week. Travelers will enjoy sunny skies and cool temperatures Wednesday. Thanksgiving is stuffed with more sun and ends up milder with highs nearing 60. The next weather-maker moves in Friday. This brings the Baltimore area...
MARYLAND STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Windy Wednesday & a warming trend ahead

Be prepared for gusty north winds as you're getting ready to head out the door Wednesday morning. The gusty winds will bring the biggest impact to travelers on this busiest travel day of the year. The issues will be potential for trees or debris being blown into roadways, and some impacts to high profile vehicles from the strong winds this morning. The gusty downslope winds have kept temperatures a bit warmer in our lower elevations this morning, but have prompted mountain areas to become cooler than 24 hours ago. The strong winds are also helping to limit any fog from developing across most of our region early today, which is good news if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel today. High pressure is building into the West Coast from the eastern Pacific and will drive around to above average temperatures through the next several days and will be keeping us dry through your upcoming weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. We have mostly clear skies across our region to start your day and we'll stay mostly sunny through this afternoon. Winds are out of the north to around 15mph this morning, with gusts in the 20 to 35mph range early today. Winds will slowly diminish as we head towards this evening. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, low 50's to low 60's in the foothills, and mid 40's to mid 50's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Bulletin

Mild start to the day before a cold front arrives

A cold front will make its way across the region today but before it does temperatures will be mild, in the mid to upper 40s early on. Expect plenty of cloud cover but the day should be dry. The wind will start from the south at 10-15mph but turn to the northwest behind the front to bring colder air tonight with temperatures falling into the teens with a gradual clearing sky. Thanksgiving is looking sunny and cold with highs stuck in the low to mid-20s with a persistent NW wind at 10-15mph. Temperatures will climb back into the 30s for Black Friday and the weekend with relatively quiet weather for travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Nice Warm-Up Today; A Few Showers Tomorrow Afternoon/Night

NICE WARM-UP: Temperatures early this morning across Alabama are mostly in the 25-35 degree range… look for a nice warm-up today with a good supply of sunshine. Temperatures reach the low 60s in most areas this afternoon; the average high for Birmingham on November 24 is 62. Clouds will increase...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
WDAM-TV

Sunny today with cloudy skies and a few showers for Thanksgiving.

We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the upper 30s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will warm up into the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 50s evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s. Thanksgiving Day will...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX2now.com

Rain moves in Wednesday night and stays until Thanksgiving morning

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. High temperatures will reach into the low-60s and gusts will be up to 35 mph. Rain moves in late Wednesday night and will last until early Thanksgiving morning. Expect the afternoon to be dry, colder, and breezy. The rest...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WVNT-TV

Rain Moves in Late for Thanksgiving

Wednesday night will be a bit milder than the last few evenings. Our overnight lows drop into the low 30s with a few spots in the upper 20s. We’ll notice breezier weather return with winds 5-15 mph out of the south. So it could feel a bit cooler than it actually is. We will see clouds increase, but stay dry through the night.
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Rain moves in on Thanksgiving

A front moves in tomorrow, which brings rain around for much of the day. It's going to be chilly for any Black Friday shoppers.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Showers Tomorrow Afternoon/Tomorrow Night, Then Colder

**No afternoon Weather Xtreme video today as we are on a holiday schedule… just one video per day through Sunday**. SUNNY WEDNESDAY: With a supply sky across Alabama this afternoon, temperatures are mostly in the low 60s, right at seasonal averages for late November. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 35-45 degree range by daybreak tomorrow. Not quite as cold as recent nights.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

