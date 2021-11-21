Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Back with parent club

Los Angeles Clippers forward/center Serge Ibaka will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Ibaka is still recovering from his back ailment, and part of that rehabilitation is suiting up for the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G-League. Ibaka should be back in the full swing of things for the big-league Clippers before long.
Serge Ibaka made his G-League debut on 11 November, scoring his first bucket against Ignite. Ty Lue has revealed why the former champion was playing for the Agua Caliente Clippers. The LA Clippers are shorthanded by the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who suffered a partially torn ACL in Game 4...
Clippers center Serge Ibaka had never been in the G League before, but he thought it was the best way to get playing time after returning from offseason back surgery, writes Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. The team already had an established center rotation with Ibaka out, as Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein split time in the middle. Ibaka saw only eight and five minutes in his first two games, so he volunteered to join the Clippers’ Agua Caliente affiliate.
Clippers center Serge Ibaka had never been in the G League before, but he thought it was the best way to get playing time after returning from offseason back surgery, writes Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. The team already had an established center rotation with Ibaka out, as Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein split time in the middle. Ibaka only saw eight and five minutes in his first two games, so he volunteered to join the Clippers’ Agua Caliente affiliate.
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
Shawn Marion raised a lot of eyebrows recently, after making a bold claim about his status among the greatest NBA players of all time. The former Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks player was a big contributor for his teams, but never the best player on the roster. That's why it...
Shaquille O'Neal does not mince words when speaking about basketball, and that certainly leads to a ton of headlines. Regardless, he remains one of the most loved basketball players because of his entertaining personality. Over the years, individuals have come at Big Diesel for his takes on several topics surrounding...
LOS ANGELES — After the ball dropped through the basket, Paul George stared straight ahead. A fan flexed his muscles toward George out of excitement for George’s turnaround jumper on a crucial play. George looked right at him sharing just as much enthusiasm. Inevitably, the moment became photographed. The photo...
Down by 17 in the second quarter, the LA Clippers battled against a shorthanded Miami Heat to win the close contest 112-109. The win, extending the team's win streak to a league-best six games, was sealed by Nicolas Batum's clutch steal that helped the team withstand the Heat's furious rally led by Kyle Lowry's late-game eruption.
It’s homecoming week for several players on the Chicago Bulls, who return to the City of Angels for back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers on Sunday and Monday. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso used to play for the Lakers and are looking to show their former team...
The Miami Heat took a brutal loss in Los Angeles last night as they squandered a 9-point fourth quarter lead to eventually lose in overtime to the Lakers. Miami had plenty of opportunities to win or extend the game and couldn’t convert. On top of that, they lost Jimmy Butler to a sprained ankle.
LOS ANGELES — The question facing the Minnesota Timberwolves entering Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers was how big would their hangover be a night after beating the Lakers. This Wolves group has notoriously gotten too high on its own success, and had just 24 hours to come down...
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night 129-102, resulting in a 1-3 road trip that dropped their overall record to 4-8. After coming up an electrifying win on Friday night in the same building, the Wolves failed to build upon the momentum they created against the Lakers, getting outhustled, outshot, and outexecuted by the Clippers for all 48 minutes.
Comments / 0