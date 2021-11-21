Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Back with parent club

Clippers center Serge Ibaka had never been in the G League before, but he thought it was the best way to get playing time after returning from offseason back surgery, writes Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. The team already had an established center rotation with Ibaka out, as Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein split time in the middle. Ibaka saw only eight and five minutes in his first two games, so he volunteered to join the Clippers’ Agua Caliente affiliate.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO