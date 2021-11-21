ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Back with parent club

 4 days ago

Ibaka has returned from his G League stint and will presumably be available for...

Serge Ibaka (G-league assignment) ruled out for Clippers Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward/center Serge Ibaka will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Ibaka is still recovering from his back ailment, and part of that rehabilitation is suiting up for the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G-League. Ibaka should be back in the full swing of things for the big-league Clippers before long.
Why is Serge Ibaka playing in the NBA G-League?

Serge Ibaka made his G-League debut on 11 November, scoring his first bucket against Ignite. Ty Lue has revealed why the former champion was playing for the Agua Caliente Clippers. The LA Clippers are shorthanded by the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who suffered a partially torn ACL in Game 4...
Clippers center Serge Ibaka discusses his decision to play in G League

Clippers center Serge Ibaka had never been in the G League before, but he thought it was the best way to get playing time after returning from offseason back surgery, writes Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. The team already had an established center rotation with Ibaka out, as Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein split time in the middle. Ibaka saw only eight and five minutes in his first two games, so he volunteered to join the Clippers’ Agua Caliente affiliate.
Clippers Notes: Ibaka, Batum, Morris, Leonard

NBA

Paul George's scoring flex has Clippers back on steady ground

LOS ANGELES — After the ball dropped through the basket, Paul George stared straight ahead. A fan flexed his muscles toward George out of excitement for George’s turnaround jumper on a crucial play. George looked right at him sharing just as much enthusiasm. Inevitably, the moment became photographed. The photo...
NBA
Led by Paul George's MVP form, gritty Clippers battling back from slow start

Down by 17 in the second quarter, the LA Clippers battled against a shorthanded Miami Heat to win the close contest 112-109. The win, extending the team's win streak to a league-best six games, was sealed by Nicolas Batum's clutch steal that helped the team withstand the Heat's furious rally led by Kyle Lowry's late-game eruption.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: Heat look to bounce back in LA against Clippers

The Miami Heat took a brutal loss in Los Angeles last night as they squandered a 9-point fourth quarter lead to eventually lose in overtime to the Lakers. Miami had plenty of opportunities to win or extend the game and couldn’t convert. On top of that, they lost Jimmy Butler to a sprained ankle.
NBA
Timberwolves blown out by Clippers 129-102 in second game of back-to-back

LOS ANGELES — The question facing the Minnesota Timberwolves entering Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers was how big would their hangover be a night after beating the Lakers. This Wolves group has notoriously gotten too high on its own success, and had just 24 hours to come down...
NBA
Clippers 129, Wolves 102: Back to the Basics

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night 129-102, resulting in a 1-3 road trip that dropped their overall record to 4-8. After coming up an electrifying win on Friday night in the same building, the Wolves failed to build upon the momentum they created against the Lakers, getting outhustled, outshot, and outexecuted by the Clippers for all 48 minutes.
NBA

