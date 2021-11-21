Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Sunday

A big-time buzzer-beater over two past teammates concluded a great third quarter of basketball in the Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game as Andre Iguodala of the Warriors drilled a shot right in the face of Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The shot seemed like it had little chance to go in as Durant had it defended well enough that Iguodala had to shoot the ball while falling to his left, regardless, he nailed the shot and the video below is proof:

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO