NBA

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Iguodala (hip) is out Sunday against the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Reveals His Top 3 Point Guards Of All Time

Andre Iguodala is one of the people that believe Kyrie Irving was done wrong on the NBA's All-Time 75 list. The Golden State Warriors veteran is trying to relive old glories with the Dubs, this time helping a younger team unlock their potential. The 3x NBA champion wasn't happy seeing...
NBA
nothinbutnets.com

Andre Iguodala’s placement of Kyrie Irving on the all-time list is wild

While Kyrie Irving‘s stance against the vaccine mandate has been the main headline of the Brooklyn Nets‘ season, that’s not the only thing up for debate regarding him. Noticeably missing from last month’s NBA 75th Anniversary Team was the seven-time NBA All-Star, which many believe is a snub in itself. Recently, three-time champion Andre Iguodala took that much further in his placement of Irving in the history books.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala drills buzzer-beater over Kevin Durant in epic 3Q end

A big-time buzzer-beater over two past teammates concluded a great third quarter of basketball in the Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game as Andre Iguodala of the Warriors drilled a shot right in the face of Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The shot seemed like it had little chance to go in as Durant had it defended well enough that Iguodala had to shoot the ball while falling to his left, regardless, he nailed the shot and the video below is proof:
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Andre Iguodala's stats show changing roles over career

Andre Iguodala scanned Jordan Poole’s stats following the third-year guard’s recent 26-point outing. “He likes those Klay stat lines,” Iguodala joked Nov. 5, pointing out that Poole had no free throws or rebounds — not to mention steals and blocks — and just one assist. Not that there’s anything wrong...
NBA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Reinvigorated Andre Iguodala joins LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony in exclusive company

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green often makes use of an expletive to convey the seniority of everybody’s favorite teammate. “Andre’s old as…” You can fill in the blank. Iguodala, 37, joined exclusive company this week as one of only three active players to appear in 1,200 games — LeBron James...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andre Iguodala Expresses Empathy Over Ben Simmons Situation

Ben Simmons' ongoing saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has been the talk of the NBA season thus far. Sixers fans are fed up with what has been going on and they just want Simmons off of the team. Meanwhile, the Sixers are trying to make things right, all while fining the point guard for his recent absences.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Andre Iguodala, Raheem Mostert Hilariously React to Trent Williams TD Attempt

Iguodala, Mostert hilariously react to Williams TD attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers went for the Big Man Touchdown on Sunday in Jacksonville, but couldn't convert. Leading comfortably against the Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tried to throw to left...
NFL
chatsports.com

Kyrie Irving 4th Best Point Guard Ever ... Says Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala believes Kyrie Irving is the 4th greatest point guard of all time ... and you can keep your comments to yourself, 'cause he says it's not up for debate!!. The Warriors forward recently told The Athletic that in his mind, Kyrie has cemented his spot as one of the top 20 NBA players EVER -- and on top of that, he's cemented his spot on the Mount Rushmore of point guards in NBA history.
NBA
NBC Sports

Iguodala drains Warriors' second buzzer-beater vs. Nets

The Warriors dominated another third quarter, outscoring the Brooklyn Nets 35-18 in the first 12 minutes after halftime at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, and they capped the period in style. Andre Iguodala drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Warriors a 98-76 lead heading into the fourth...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Warriors Notes: Wiseman, Klay, Iguodala, Atkinson, Defense

Warriors center James Wiseman still hasn’t been fully cleared to participate in scrimmages and it remains unclear when that will happen, head coach Steve Kerr said today (Twitter link via Nick Friedell of ESPN). Although Wiseman’s recovery from meniscus surgery is moving a little slowly, there’s nothing wrong structurally with...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA

