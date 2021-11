If nothing else, the New Jersey Devils have been resilient in the Lindy Ruff era. They might get punched in the mouth, but they do have some fight in them when they do fall behind. It would’ve been really easy for the Devils to pack it in after falling behind early against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, but they pushed the Lightning hard over the final 30 minutes of regulation, scored four unanswered goals, and picked up their best win of the young campaign to this point.

