The violence has to stop. Just day one day following the murder of Young Dolph, there was a drive-by shooting next door to the late rapper's memorial site at Makeda's Homemade Cookies. As previously reported, one man was shot in the leg during the attack, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Still, the shooting must be troubling for the residents of Memphis because memorials shouldn't be dangerous places for people to gather at.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO