Hot spots for Drinks-giving, Thanksgiving and holiday season

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
This week in Vegas Eats, OffTheStrip.com editor Melinda Sheckells shows us the best places to eat and drink with friends this upcoming holiday weekend from Drinksgiving to where to kick off the spirit of the season!

Watch the full episode of this week's How to Vegas here.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

