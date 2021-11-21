Hot spots for Drinks-giving, Thanksgiving and holiday season

Once families get through their Thanksgiving fix this week, the sights are set on Christmas and the holiday season. People start prepping for the arrival of Santa Claus and his reindeer by putting up lights and trimming the tree. Eggnog's traditionally the drink of the season—it's estimated some 130 million pounds of the concoction are sold every single year—and Hidden Valley is taking it up a notch this holiday season.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO