ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Martin Necas’ goal lifts Carolina Hurricanes over Los Angeles Kings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYwcc_0d30FJtj00

Martin Necas scored the winning goal with 34 seconds left in the second period and Frederik Andersen made 39 saves as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday.

Necas’ winner was a highlight-reel effort. Necas cut inside around Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson before slipping the puck by goaltender Cal Petersen.

Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight and are 8-1-0 on the road.

Adrian Kempe scored twice, Brendan Lemieux had a goal and an assist, and Alex Edler had two assists for the Kings, who are 0-2-1 after a seven-game winning streak. Petersen made 15 saves.

Jarvis scored for the third straight game to give Carolina a 1-0 lead three minutes into the first period. Aho skated down the left side before threading a pass through the legs of Anderson to Jarvis, who connected from the low slot.

Blake Lizotte tied it 1-1 at 4:38, picking up a loose puck in the left faceoff circle before snapping it past Andersen for his first of the season.

The Hurricanes responded 10 seconds later. Brady Skjei’s point shot deflected off Jordan Martinook’s stick and hit Stepan’s skate in front to make it 2-1 at 4:48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UsFF_0d30FJtj00
Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Kempe brought the Kings level at 12:39, deflecting a point shot from defenseman Alex Edler to tie it 2-2.

The Kings appeared to take a 3-2 lead with 20 seconds remaining in the period but the goal was overturned after the Hurricanes challenged for goaltender interference.

Aho put Carolina back on top 3-2 with 13:44 left in the second period, firing a shot from the top of the left circle that went off Los Angeles defenseman Tobias Bojrnfot.

Kempe tied it again with 10:27 to go with a short-handed tally, intercepting Andrei Svechnikov’s pass attempt before breaking in for his second of the game.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi lifted a backhander at the right of the net to make it 4-3 for the Hurricanes with 8:40 left.

The Kings came back again, with Lemieux sweeping in a loose puck at the crease at 18:00 to tie it 4-4 before the Hurricanes scored the winner.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Necas' overtime goal leads Hurricanes past Lightning 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes won their 10th game of the season, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Carolina also got a goal from Teuvo Teravainen. The Hurricanes (10-1-0) set a team record for...
NHL
Reuters

Martin Necas tallies in OT to lift Canes over Lightning

Carolina’s Martin Necas scored the game-winner in overtime as the Hurricanes rallied to beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night. Late in the extra session, Necas skated in on Victor Hedman, stopped to let the big defenseman go by, and snapped home the winning marker past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy at 3:26.
NHL
NHL

Necas, Hurricanes defeat Lightning in OT for 10th win

TAMPA -- Martin Necas scored with 1:34 remaining in overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Necas crisscrossed with Sebastian Aho, pulled up at the top of the left circle and scored with a shot to the near post.
NHL
Midland Daily News

Necas, Hurricanes get better of Kings in 5-4 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Necas scored and Seth Jarvis had a goal for the third straight game in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist to help the Hurricanes to their fourth victory in a row. Frederik Andersen made 38 saves and had an assist.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Virginia State
chatsports.com

Canadiens vs. Los Angeles game recap: King takes pawn

It was finally time for Phillip Danault to make his awaited return to Montreal. He did so after having a career night in Toronto just the night prior. Before puck drop on Tuesday, Danault had eight points in his first 12 games for his new employers. Meanwhile, his Los Angeles Kings had also had a promising start to the season as they found themselves in the second of two Western wild-card spots. As a matter of fact, they entered the Bell Centre on Tuesday red-hot, on a five-game winning streak; a winning streak which, incidentally, started against the Montreal Canadiens back in Los Angeles on October 30.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Person
Derek Stepan
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Mikey Anderson
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Cal Petersen
Sports Illustrated

The Los Angeles Kings Aren't Messing Around This Season

When you looked through pre-season predictions for the NHL’s 2021-22 season, you saw a number of analysts thinking highly of the Los Angeles Kings – highly enough to envision them earning a playoff berth for the first time in four years. And although the Kings still have a long way to go this season (and after a stumble-start out of the gate), they’re currently the league’s hottest team, with six consecutive wins in as many games, and the chance to do serious damage by the end of the month.
NHL
The Associated Press

Smith’s late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Kings#Dfs
heraldsun.com

Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ road win over the Anaheim Ducks

Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2-1 road victory Thursday over the Anaheim Ducks, ending the Ducks’ eight-game winning streak:. -- No doubt about the game’s first star. Rookie Seth Jarvis had the winning goal -- again -- but it was Frederik Andersen’s night. Well-rested after six days off, the goalie was back in the crease at the Honda Center, where he once played so well for the Ducks. He was sharp, he was focused and he had a slew of high-quality saves among his 31 stops to stymie the Ducks, the hottest team in the league.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Preview: Arizona Heads to Los Angeles for Battle with Kings

Arizona heads west to play the Los Angeles Kings with a chance to sweep its back-to-back set of games with Detroit and L.A. The game is the first of three the Coyotes have with the Kings, and the only match up in Los Angeles. Puck drop at Staples Center is scheduled for 8 p.m.
NHL
heraldsun.com

Canes in a shootout at Staples. Five takeaways from the Hurricanes win over the Kings

Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ 5-4 win Saturday over the Los Angeles Kings, their eighth road win of the season:. ▪ Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour was blunt in his postgame assessment: “At the end of the day it was a bad game for us. Really bad. We’re fortunate to get that one.” Is that blunt enough?
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy