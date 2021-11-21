ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Williams with 2 TDs, Georgia St. defeats Arkansas St. 28-20

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamyest Williams rushed for a career-high 125 yards with two touchdowns, Georgia State’s defense made 15 tackles for losses, and the Panthers defeated Arkansas State 28-20 on Saturday to become bowl-eligible for the third straight season.

Georgia State (6-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) held the Red Wolves (2-9, 1-6) to 273 total yards, including a school-record minus-3 rushing. Jontrey Hunter led the Panthers defense with eight tackles including four for lost yardage and was in on one of Georgia State’s six sacks.

Williams’ first TD, from the 1-yard line, gave Georgia State a 7-3 lead they would not lose. He added a 13-yard score for a 21-13 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Darren Grainger sealed the win on a 35-yard touchdown run two minutes later after the Panthers forced a three-and-out.

Layne Hatcher completed 28 of 48 passes for 273 yards with an 83-yard touchdown strike to Lincoln Pare for Arkansas State, but was intercepted twice. Kivon Bennett returned a fumble recovery 80 yards as the Red Wolves closed to 28-20 with 4:22 left. Blake Grupe added two field goals and set the school record for career points with 343.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
On3.com

Georgia linebacker releases statement after rape allegation, suspension

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a rape allegation against Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson. The report states that no arrest has been made, but potential charges remain unclear. As a result, Georgia suspended Anderson while the university continues to investigate the matter. Shortly after the allegations became public, Anderson issued...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap#Panthers
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: Kirk Herbstreit echoes Ed Reed regarding Manny Diaz, program's future

The Miami Hurricanes sit at 5-5 on the season and the future of the program is up in the air. Manny Diaz could be on the hot seat amid an average year and other coaching rumors and Hurricanes legends Ed Reed and others all agreed Miami needs to get back to the way things were when they played. Kirk Herbstreit echoed those statements when talking about the future of the program under Diaz, or possibly another coach.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission About Florida Job Opening

With the firing of Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen earlier this week, yet another big-time college football job has opened its doors for some new candidates. Among the rumored names swirling around the vacant opportunity in Gainesville is Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops. But when asked about the possibility of his return to the sideline, the retired coach gave a clear answer.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy