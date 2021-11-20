ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Dan Mullen, Florida Gators lose in overtime at Missouri

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Florida running back Malik Davis (Jesuit High) and the Gators needed a win Saturday at Missouri. [ L.G. PATTERSON | AP ]

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The heat on Florida coach Dan Mullen’s seat cranked up even more Saturday night as the Gators blew a fourth-quarter lead in a 24-23 overtime loss at Missouri.

Florida’s defense played one of its best halves of the year, limiting Missouri to 118 total yards and nine points. The Gators’ maligned run defense held the Tigers and standout running back Tyler Badie to only 11 yards on 13 carries through the first two quarters at Memorial Stadium.

But UF’s offense struggled to get anything going, which is why they trailed at halftime against a middling Missouri team.

The Gators had a costly stretch at the end of the half. Missouri kept its offense on the field, facing fourth and inches from its 21. UF called timeout.

The Tigers kept their offense on the field afterward, and UF did the one thing it couldn’t do — jump offside. The penalty gave Missouri a first down. On the next play, quarterback Connor Bazelak connected with Tauskie Dove for 50 yards to set up a field goal that gave the Tigers the lead going into halftime.

UF responded in the third quarter with the kind of complete team effort that has been missing. The defense forced a three and out. Special teams contributed with Xzavier Henderson returning the punt to midfield. And the offense finished the drive with the game’s first touchdown, a 2-yard rush by running back Dameon Pierce.

The Gators held Missouri’s offense in check until the final minute of the third quarter. But back-to-back big runs by Badie ignited the Tigers’ offense. Missouri broke through three minutes into the fourth quarter when Bazelak found a wide-open tight end Niko Hea for a 41-yard score down the right sideline. That gave the Tigers a 16-13 lead.

UF answered with a nine-play scoring drive. Missouri stuffed Pierce on third-and-1, forcing the Gators to settle for a field goal that tied the game at 16.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Gators gave up a costly first-down sack deep in their own territory. The three and out gave Missouri the ball at midfield. Defensive back Trey Dean was flagged for pass interference on third down, bailing out the Tigers’ offense on one play. That miscue kept the drive alive, but Missouri missed a 46-yard field goal wide right to lead to overtime. It was UF’s first overtime game since a 20-14 win over Florida Atlantic in 2015.

UF scored first on a trick play, with receiver Trent Whittemore finding quarterback Emory Jones for a touchdown on third and short. Missouri responded quickly, with Badie needing only two plays to get into the end zone.

Missouri converted on the two-point conversion to win.

This story will be updated.

