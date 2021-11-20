ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Trussville PD arrest Birmingham man on drug, weapons charges

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville Police Department officer arrested a Birmingham man for multiple drug charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTUlY_0d30F99i00

Byron Dedric McDonald

According to the Trussville Police Department, Byron Dedric McDonald, 29, of Birmingham, was arrested during a traffic stop when officers observed the red Chevrolet Corvette he was driving travel South on North Chalkville Road with an expired tag. The responding officer reported as the vehicle was coming to a stop, McDonald was observed leaning towards the passenger seat, “creating furtive movements which appeared to be an attempt to conceal something.”

Officers approached the vehicle, explained the traffic stop, and then asked McDonald why he reached into his passenger seat. McDonald stated that he was on the way to his baby shower, and he only had a small amount of marijuana on him before holding up a glass mason jar filled with a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.

The officer requested for McDonald to step out of the vehicle to perform a probable cause search. In McDonald’s front right pocket, 0fficers discovered a large undetermined amount of US Currency, and inside the vehicle, a white plastic bag was discovered in the center console. Officer’s asked McDonald, “is the weed from the jar the only thing in the car?” and he responded, “There’s another 17 grams in a bag in there.”

Officers also located in the passenger seat floorboard under the floor mat a Glock 19 9mm pistol with 13 bullets in the magazine and none in the chamber. McDonald stated that he did not possess a pistol permit.

McDonald was arrested on November 14 for possession of marijuana first-degree, drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol unlawfully. Warrants were obtained, and he was transferred to Jefferson County Jail the next day.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man shot and killed in reported assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a Birmingham man shot and killed on Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 10:50 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Michael Martez Johnson, 32, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. South Precinct officers were dispatched to the 200 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: One dead in Jefferson County shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person is dead in a Jefferson County shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, around 9:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of Chalkville Manor Drive to investigate a call of shots fired followed by a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Suspect arrested in murder of woman found in ditch

From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A woman has been charged with the slaying of a 32-year-old woman found dead in Marshall County. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Leslie Kay Sims, 29, was arrested Wednesday, November 24, for the murder of 32-year-old Jana Miller Chatman. Officers responded to a report of an […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Trussville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham man identified as victim found in pantry

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation on an incident that occurred Monday, November 22, at approximately 2:53 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Eric Henderson, 26, of Birmingham, was found dead inside a kitchen pantry closet. Officers had responded to a call of a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Odenville woman arrested for drug trafficking

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An Odenville woman was arrested for drug trafficking on Monday, November 22. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda M. Pickens, 38, of Odenville, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a traffic stop and K9 alert led to the seizure of approximately […]
ODENVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia#Trussville Pd#The Tribune#Us Currency
The Trussville Tribune

Reward offered for information in unsolved Gadsden murder

From The Tribune staff reports ETOWAH COUNTY —  A $5,000 reward is offered for any information that leads to the arrest of any individual(s) responsible for a 2016 unsolved Gadsden murder. According to the Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Jerry Wayne Davis Jr, 52, was killed on January 26, 2016, in the 3300 Block of Brooke Avenue […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: Center Point Fire Department responds to shooting incident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Center Point Fire Department responded to a shooting incident on Tuesday, November 23, around 9:45 p.m. According to the Center Point Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen, units were dispatched to Chalkville Manor Apartments at 101 Chalkville Manor Drive in Birmingham to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner IDs man killed in front of Birmingham business

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man shot and killed Monday in Birmingham. Matthew Alexander Gelpin, 44, of Adamsville was reportedly the victim of a shooting that took place during “an assault,” Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated in a press release. Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: BPD rules shooting death ‘justifiable’

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of a Bessemer man. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 21-year-old Ahmad Cockrell‘s death has been classified as a justifiable death. Investigators presented the information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Center Point man killed in a reported assault

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A Center Point man who was shot and killed in a reported assault on Friday, November 19, has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cornelius C. Blake, 42,  sustained gunshot wound injuries at the 2300 block of 5th Street Northwest in Center Point during […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man found shot in front of Birmingham business

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man is dead after being shot Monday afternoon near a local business here. Birmingham Police officers were alerted to gunfire along the 4300 block of Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard by the city’s automated gunfire detection system. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk between […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Indiana fugitive found in Birmingham after 20 years on the lam

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A fugitive from justice was located in Birmingham on November 19, 2021, by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Birmingham Field Office and the Birmingham Police Department. According to Richmond Police Department in Indiana, Larry Albert Flake was taken into custody for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Flake will […]
INDIANA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Husband jailed, accused of shooting wife

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A woman was shot and killed in Blount County on Sunday, November 21 shortly after 6 p.m. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Sharon Teal Askew, 53, was found dead in the living room when deputies responded to 72 Moorer Lane in Oneonta on a report of […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tuscaloosa woman killed in four-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports TUSCALOOSA COUNTY — A Tuscaloosa woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Saturday, November 20, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Jasmine Simone Turner-Clark, 29, of Tuscaloosa, was killed when the 2019 Ford F-550 she was driving was struck by Steven Lamont Clark, 48, of Bessemer. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy