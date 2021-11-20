Grading PSU vs. Rutgers: How Lions win when 'it looked like a hospital ward in there'

STATE COLLEGE — It was a stunning performance of overcoming adversity — maybe the best in James Franklin's eight years here.

Just consider the dire circumstances to Penn State's bullying victory over Rutgers.

The flu ravaged his team, putting more than 30 players out for practice, this game or both. The Nittany Lions didn't even have a scholarship quarterback at practice on Friday.

They didn't know who would even lead the team an hour or two before the game. They eventually went with true freshman Christian Veilleux at quarterback in the second quarter.

Their offensive line, so decimated by illness and injury, shuffled guys in and out the entire afternoon. Only regular starters Juice Scruggs and Eric Wilson were in at the end.

And still the Lions methodically steamrolled Rutgers, 28-0, in a game that really wasn't that close. The Scarlet Knights, fighting for a bowl bid, threatened to score only once, and that was quickly snuffed out.

"We faced as much adversity in this game as I've been around," Franklin said after it was over. "Thursday, it looked like a hospital ward in there. There was IVs everywhere. Friday was the same way.

"I'm telling you guys, between throw up and IVs, it was an interesting week. Literally, I've never been through something like this especially at this point in the season when you're already banged up. So just ton of respect for our guys and how they handled it. They never flinched and never panicked."

Here are your grades after the Lions' grittiest performance off the season:

Offense: B+

The best effort of 2021, considering the situation at quarterback and along the line.

Sean Clifford started but was in such bad shape because of illness and being pummeled last week at Michigan that he was forced to sit after throwing just eight passes, completing two.

He left in a scoreless tie.

Enter Veilleux, the rookie playing his first college snaps — playing in his first game of any kind in two years. (His senior high school season was canceled because of COVID).

He was poised and proficient from the start against a decent defense, and only got better as the day wore on. He completed 15-of-24 passes for 235 yards without an interception or a fumble.

He was sacked just once, and that was when he ran out of bounds on a scramble.

The kid even ran well enough, when needed. The Lions amassed more than 400 yards of offense and looked better, in all facets, than most previous days operating at near full capacity.

Parker Washington was the receiving star (6 catches, 72 yards, touchdown) and Jahan Dotson, despite being whipped by the flu, still caught three passes, scored and went over 1,000 yards on the season.

And get this: Freshman offensive linemen Landon Tengwall and Jimmy Christ held their own in their first important action of their careers.

Defense: A

A methodical effort, superb in its results.

Rutgers is limited, certainly enough, with just one decent runner (Isaih Pacheco) and no true downfield passing threat. Gutsy QB Noah Vedral mostly just manages and maneuvers to avoid offensive meltdowns against better defenses like this.

Against Penn State he succeeded only in not giving away game-breaking blunders. He managed only 12 completions for 93 yards. No Scarlet Knight rushed for more than 20. They reached the red zone once and barely cracked 150 total yards for the entire game.

These defenders, while depleted and running on fumes, was stingy and played with a mean-streak throughout.

Strong efforts from transfers Arnold Ebiketie (strip-sack, 1.5 tackles for loss) and Derrick Tangelo and safety-turned-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland (4 tackles, interception).

Sutherland's late INT pushed Penn State's turnover streak to 17 games.

Special Teams: B+

While Jordan Stout averaged "only" 43 yards on eight punts, his placement was impeccable. Six of his kicks were covered inside the 20 yard line. One went for 53 yards.

The coverage was excellent, once more, led by York County senior and gunner Drew Hartlaub. These guys controlled field position all day, giving the defense plenty of ammunition.

Coaching: A-

Credit due for the way the staff handled mass illness after four losses in five games.

With as badly as the team — the offense in particular — handled injuries and adversity against Iowa and Illinois, they rallied admirably today. While Rutgers is not an elite outfit by any stretch, it had motivation, five victories and had previously pushed Michigan to the wire.

Penn State's biggest upgrades came with a shuffled offensive line and that rookie QB playing so well in his first moments. Franklin said Veilleux has steadily progressed during practice, which finally earned him his shot.

Why wasn't he the best option at Iowa and against the Fighting Illini?

"He's just gotten better," Franklin said. "You got to remember, he didn't play football his senior year. ... So, he just keeps getting better, and I was proud of him. He was very poised today, made some plays with his legs, made some big-time throws, made some checks. Obviously, it's something to build on, but I get the question. He’s gotten better, that's the difference and that's the reason."

Overall: A-

This grade goes on a curve, considering the placement and off-field circumstances.

A victory was required for current Big Ten status (now 7-4 overall, 4-4 in the league), bowl game possibilities and even the future, as in recruiting and Franklin's continued tenure.

The Lions couldn't afford to lose, under any situation, to Rutgers for the first time in more than 30 years.

So they produced their most balance effort of season. They dominated scrimmage, tackled well and gave their rookie quarterback time and space.

A confidence-builder for Michigan State, no matter the quarterback prognosis.

Play of the game: Touchdown, Veilleux to Dotson

Christian Veilleux's first college TD pass was maybe his best throw.

The rookie had driven the Lions into prime scoring position late in the first half. But they wouldn't settle for a field goal. On third down-and-8, Veilleux rolled right and threw a dart on the run.

Jahan Dotson stretched and pulled it in as he ran out of the right side of the end zone.

It was a huge confidence push for a team that had dominated field position and flow but without a lead to show for it.

Player of the game: Christian Veilleux

The first Penn State true freshman quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in eight years.

But, back then, it was highly-rated, season-long starter Christian Hackenberg. This day came from a kid who not played in a college game, came in cold off the bench on Senior Day.

Veilleux looked calm and smooth from the moments he walked on the field to start the second quarter. He didn't commit a glaring error in his first game of any kind in two years.

Was this Penn State's best quarterbacking effort of the season, even?

He completed 63 percent of his passes and threw for three scores without a turnover. He completed passes to eight receivers.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.