As part of a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center, Bedford Mothers Out Front Called on Utilities to Provide Clean Heat Now
On Wednesday, November 17th, in a rousing display of support for clean energy, Bedford mothers and families participated in a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center. Relay participants crisscrossed the state using electric vehicles, bikes, public transit, running, and walking. In addition to the Bedford event, included stops in...www.thebedfordcitizen.org
