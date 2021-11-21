As part of a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center, Bedford Mothers Out Front Called on Utilities to Provide Clean Heat Now

~ Submitted by Shawn Hanegan, Chair of the Bedford Planning Board. I am writing to support the hiring of a full-time Sustainability Director for Bedford. In November 2017, Town Meeting voted to establish a goal of achieving an 80% reduction in Bedford’s greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century and to fund the development of a report on how to achieve this goal. One of the key recommendations in the Net Zero final report is the creation of the position of a Sustainability Director to coordinate Bedford’s sustainability efforts. The recommendation of the Energy and Sustainability Committee is for this position to be a line item on the Select Board’s operating budget, which will be discussed as part of the budgeting process over the next few months and voted on by Annual Town Meeting in March 2022.

