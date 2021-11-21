ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

As part of a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center, Bedford Mothers Out Front Called on Utilities to Provide Clean Heat Now

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, November 17th, in a rousing display of support for clean energy, Bedford mothers and families participated in a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center. Relay participants crisscrossed the state using electric vehicles, bikes, public transit, running, and walking. In addition to the Bedford event, included stops in...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

The Bedford Citizen

It’s a Win/Win: Dine-in/Take-out Fundraisers Tuesday (BHS Hockey) and Wednesday (CSF)

There are at least two opportunities to take a break from cooking before Thanksgiving—to dine out, or take out—while benefiting local non-profit causes. Chipotle at 301 The Great Road will donate one-third of its Taco Tuesday proceeds from 5 to 9 pm to benefit the hockey program at Bedford High School. Customers should print the flyer for the event from The Citizen calendar and present it when ordering. For online orders, use the code F8XPYNA.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Covid-19 Booster Shots ~ What’s Bedford Thinking?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just approved booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine for all people over the age of 18. This comes one day after Gov. Baker announced Massachusetts would allow the same. There has been some discussion as to whether the boosters are necessary for low-risk adults.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Massport Dismisses Residents’ Complaints about Hanscom Field Aircraft Noise

The Massachusetts Port Authority pushed back Tuesday against area residents contending that recent aircraft noise connected to Hanscom Field has become intolerable. Amber Goodspeed, manager of airport administration, told the Hanscom Field Advisory Commission at its virtual meeting that total operations at the airfield in October 2021 were more than 5 percent below the number for the same month in 2019.
LEXINGTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Mike Kenneally, Massachusetts Secretary for Housing and Economic Development, Formally Announces Bedford’s $500,000 MassWorks Grant

That was the theme of ceremonies Wednesday afternoon on the Bedford Woods campus off Middlesex Turnpike. The gathering took place outside the enclosed shell of what will be a manufacturing facility for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, the California-based firm specializing in developing therapies for rare genetic diseases. The cause for celebration was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Real Estate Transfers ~ November 5, 2021

Please join us in bidding adieu to the sellers and welcoming Bedford’s newest residents. 34 Curve Street, a 6 room Cape Cod on 0.24 acres, built in 1952:. Sold by Eunson Donald Sr Est and Donald Eunson on 10/18/2021 to Anderson and Nathalia Bergamini for $665,000. 45 Shawsheen Road #9,...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

It’s Nearly Bedford Santa Time

Bedford Santa will be offering in-home visits with Santa, or a personalized pre-recorded greeting if a family chooses. Registration is open now, click this link to register before December 1, 2021. Click to learn more about Bedford’s longest-running volunteer program!
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Eric LeBlanc, Red Heat Group’s Culinary Director, Takes a Turn in the Bedford Kitchen

Eric LeBlanc expounds on the intricacies of food preparation like a conductor whose ear is sensitive to an orchestra’s endless creative combinations. LeBlanc, who joined the Red Heat Restaurant and Burton’s Bar and Grill Group as culinary director almost a year ago, took a break from the kitchen at the Bedford Marketplace branch earlier this month to reflect on his background and ruminate on his philosophy as a chef.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Thanksgiving Plans – What’s Bedford Thinking?

The holidays are here. With Thanksgiving around the corner, people are starting to firm up their Thanksgiving day plans. One poll says 42% of people are planning on traveling this year. So what’s Bedford Thinking?. What are your plans for Thanksgiving Day—Hosting? Traveling? Skipping?. Ready to be counted? Vote in...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Concerns about Dr. Kiessling’s Letter Asking if the Pandemic is Over in Bedford

I am writing to express my concerns about Dr. Kiessling’s letter “Is the Covid19 Pandemic Over in Bedford?” [Opinion Editor’s Note: Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics.]. While Dr. Kiessling’s statement is intended to be shocking, it’s also extremely misleading and quite frankly, a dangerous stance for a Board of...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Support for a Town Sustainability Director

~ Submitted by Shawn Hanegan, Chair of the Bedford Planning Board. I am writing to support the hiring of a full-time Sustainability Director for Bedford. In November 2017, Town Meeting voted to establish a goal of achieving an 80% reduction in Bedford’s greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century and to fund the development of a report on how to achieve this goal. One of the key recommendations in the Net Zero final report is the creation of the position of a Sustainability Director to coordinate Bedford’s sustainability efforts. The recommendation of the Energy and Sustainability Committee is for this position to be a line item on the Select Board’s operating budget, which will be discussed as part of the budgeting process over the next few months and voted on by Annual Town Meeting in March 2022.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: A Response to Kiessling Letter Opposing Masks

Submitted by Astrid Kruse, DVM (“licensed to treat all species except for one”) Dr. Kiessling is wrong. [Opinion Editor’s Note: Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics.] Again. The COVID pandemic in Bedford is not “over”. Despite common misperception, Bedford is not a little magical island separated from the rest of humankind. Neither COVID vaccination nor COVID infection induces perfect, long term immunity. Humans are unable to keep their infected respiratory orifices from spewing germs at each other. All these factors have led to continued spread of this virus, infection and re-infection, and mutation to more contagious strains.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
697
Followers
2K+
Post
72K+
Views
