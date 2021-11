Driehaus gives firm deadline to pass landfill rules as December 16th.As adapted from ICRC, November 17, 2021. The county commissioners formalized their intent to have rules relating to landfills passed by the December 16th commissioners' meeting despite their staff at the Department of Environmental Services sending out an email earlier in the week claiming that no such proposal was being considered in order to discredit the organization that proposed this project to create rules and to prevent local jurisdictions from supporting the measure. The email stated:

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO