While there are a lot of smartwatches and fitness bands to choose from now, there are only a few really good hybrid smartwatches. Whiting’s ScanWatch is one of the better-reviewed ones that combines an analog design and a health-focused wearable. Now, finally, it has received FDA clearance for some of its health and wellness features and so it can now be purchased in the U.S. starting at $279. Aside from telling time, it is able to monitor heart rate, atrial fibrillation, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and physical activity.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO