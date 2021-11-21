ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Covid-19 Booster Shots ~ What’s Bedford Thinking?

By Gene Kalb
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just approved booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine for all people over the age of 18. This comes...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Serving up Chilly for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here and unlike last year when most people had dinner hiding under the table, this year promises to at least look a little more normal. Thanks to a high percentage of vaccinated people and just general Covid-19 fatigue, this year’s gathering is on track to look normal. However, the experts are still urging caution. The numbers in Massachusetts seem to be surging just as the holidays are upon us.
HEALTH
The Bedford Citizen

As part of a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center, Bedford Mothers Out Front Called on Utilities to Provide Clean Heat Now

On Wednesday, November 17th, in a rousing display of support for clean energy, Bedford mothers and families participated in a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center. Relay participants crisscrossed the state using electric vehicles, bikes, public transit, running, and walking. In addition to the Bedford event, included stops in Pittsfield, Northampton, Hadley, Gardner, Acton, Concord, Waltham, Brookline, and Boston. You can see photos and videos from the day by searching for the hashtag #Race4CleanHeat.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

FAQ: Massachusetts Community Colleges COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

~ Submitted by Middlesex Community College on Behalf of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges. Are COVID-19 vaccines required at Massachusetts community colleges?. Effective January 2022, Massachusetts Community College students, faculty, and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit verification of their fully vaccinated status to the College...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Massport Dismisses Residents’ Complaints about Hanscom Field Aircraft Noise

The Massachusetts Port Authority pushed back Tuesday against area residents contending that recent aircraft noise connected to Hanscom Field has become intolerable. Amber Goodspeed, manager of airport administration, told the Hanscom Field Advisory Commission at its virtual meeting that total operations at the airfield in October 2021 were more than 5 percent below the number for the same month in 2019.
LEXINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Bedford, MA
Health
Bedford, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Friday Update ~ November 19, 2021

Today, in a rare occurrence I am sending TWO letters. My usual Friday letter (this one) and a second to let you know that during the week of January 3, 2022, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Public School Monitoring (PSM) will conduct a Tiered Focused Monitoring Review of Bedford Public Schools. The Office of Public School Monitoring visits each district and charter school every three years to monitor compliance with federal and state special education and civil rights regulations. This second letter is required by DESE.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Transitions: 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive Welcomes the Support of Capt. Mark Sullivan

~ Submitted by Margaret Donovan on behalf of the 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive. The 36th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive was held on Saturday, November 6, a day that was as bright and warm as John Dodge’s smile. From 8 AM to dusk there was a steady stream of visitors and by the end of the day, hundreds of coats had been bagged. Missing was John’s right-hand man for more than a dozen years, Nick Stavropoulos, due to a foot injury. But his sidekick Richard Hughes was there to pass the coat drive torch to Captain Mark Sullivan of the Bedford Fire Department. The year before the pandemic interfered, Mark had left his business card with Nick and said he would be glad to help with future drives. This year, it was decided that the best way to preserve John’s “Help the Homeless” legacy that means so much to so many who are helped each year would be to put it into Captain Sullivan’s caring hands.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Mike Kenneally, Massachusetts Secretary for Housing and Economic Development, Formally Announces Bedford’s $500,000 MassWorks Grant

That was the theme of ceremonies Wednesday afternoon on the Bedford Woods campus off Middlesex Turnpike. The gathering took place outside the enclosed shell of what will be a manufacturing facility for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, the California-based firm specializing in developing therapies for rare genetic diseases. The cause for celebration was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Concerns about Dr. Kiessling’s Letter Asking if the Pandemic is Over in Bedford

I am writing to express my concerns about Dr. Kiessling’s letter “Is the Covid19 Pandemic Over in Bedford?” [Opinion Editor’s Note: Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics.]. While Dr. Kiessling’s statement is intended to be shocking, it’s also extremely misleading and quite frankly, a dangerous stance for a Board of...
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Boosters#Covid 19 Booster Shots#Bedford Thinking
The Bedford Citizen

Thanksgiving Plans – What’s Bedford Thinking?

The holidays are here. With Thanksgiving around the corner, people are starting to firm up their Thanksgiving day plans. One poll says 42% of people are planning on traveling this year. So what’s Bedford Thinking?. What are your plans for Thanksgiving Day—Hosting? Traveling? Skipping?. Ready to be counted? Vote in...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Another Look at Masking

~ Submitted by Elaine Shwimer, Ph.D. [Opinion Editor’s Note: Schwimer’s degree is in French Language and Literature]. I rarely write letters to the editor but I was so appalled by the letter written by Dr. Kiessling, which you recently published that I feel compelled to say something. First of all,...
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: A Response to Kiessling Letter Opposing Masks

Submitted by Astrid Kruse, DVM (“licensed to treat all species except for one”) Dr. Kiessling is wrong. [Opinion Editor’s Note: Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics.] Again. The COVID pandemic in Bedford is not “over”. Despite common misperception, Bedford is not a little magical island separated from the rest of humankind. Neither COVID vaccination nor COVID infection induces perfect, long term immunity. Humans are unable to keep their infected respiratory orifices from spewing germs at each other. All these factors have led to continued spread of this virus, infection and re-infection, and mutation to more contagious strains.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Supt. Philip Conrad Reports School Faculty and Staff Vaccination Rate at least 75 Percent

Data shared by Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad appear to show that at least three-quarters of faculty and staff in the Bedford Public Schools have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Conrad reported to the School Committee at its virtual meeting Tuesday that 326 people have responded to a district-wide survey, and all but two said they have been vaccinated.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Is the Covid19 Pandemic Over in Bedford?

~ Submitted by Ann Kiessling, Ph.D. [Kiessling holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Biophysics]. No deaths and no known COVID19 hospitalizations for at least seven months, plus vaccination of more than 71% of eligible Bedford residents mark the end of the pandemic in our community. As of October 28, the CDC reports COVID 19 deaths are 1.6% of positive tests nationwide, down from 2.7% on October 21, last year. It’s important to emphasize that these data reveal the death rate from COVID-19 has always been lower than initial estimates. Importantly, we now know that over 90% of us, nationwide, are not going to be affected by this virus, even if we become infected, vaccinated or not. Data being collected by the Bedford Health Department support this. Vaccination status is known for 91 of the 134 positive tests of Bedford residents 12 and over from August 2 through October 16. Of those, 78 (86%) were vaccinated. Therefore, somewhere between 58% and 86% of Bedford residents testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 since early August are vaccinated, and apparently not very sick. Therefore, the current Bedford mask mandate is masking vaccinated folks to protect other vaccinated folks from a virus that is most likely not going to make them sick.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
697
Followers
2K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy