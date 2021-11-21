Photo gallery: Utah’s Canyonland National Park

On Saturday, Nov. 20, hundreds of people gathered along the riverwalk in downtown Estes Park for the 11th annual tree lighting. Cowboy Brad provided the music. Those celebrating the beginning of the holiday season took their pictures with llamas, ate kettle corn, visited with Santa, contributed to the Blue Santa Christmas project and warmed their hands by fires.
Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah is one of the most unusual and beautiful National Parks. If you are planning a trip through Utah to some of the five National Parks in that state, consider a trip in the winter off-season for some relative peace and quiet. Hiking in Bryce...
Earlier this week, the new Pelican’s Landing seating area by the Harbour Galley opened in New Orleans Square, allowing more Guests to be seated after picking up their food. So naturally, we stopped by to check out all of the cool details!. The seating area is located just off the...
Utah is home to some of the most remarkable natural wonders in the country, including canyons, hoodoos, arches, and mountains. One of the most fascinating places to visit, though, is a natural wonder that has been touched by human hands. Ninemile Canyon, in eastern Utah, is known as the world’s largest art gallery, thanks to tens of thousands of prehistoric petroglyphs and pictographs that adorn its rocky red walls.
Three out of the four gateway towns to Utah's national parks elected new mayors this year amid record-breaking tourism and the pandemic. Gateway towns are the communities at the mouth of national parks. Utah has four — Moab, Torrey, Bryce Canyon City and Springdale. While Bryce Canyon City did not...
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism presented the 20th Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off Friday, Nov. 12, and it was a huge success. The event celebrated Louisiana cuisine with over 30 vendors and it brought live music back to the area featuring Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous! Attendees definitely brought their appetites and dancing shoes.
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Crews on Wednesday continued to fight Colorado’s Kruger Rock Fire, a 133-acre blaze that prompted evacuations in a popular resort destination, Estes Park. As of Tuesday night, the fire was just 15% contained, officials told KDVR. Later Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thanksgiving Tuesday, Utah! It’s a holiday week, and a major travel week for the United States, and here in Utah, the weather will undergo some changes today. We have two weather systems that will impact portions of the state, and while overall impacts will be minimal, they will be noticeable.
In honor of Veterans Day today, national parks everywhere are acknowledging the veterans that served our country. In addition, today is a free admission day for the general public in honor of the national holiday. It is the very last free admission day for the rest of the year. However, with an Interagency Military Pass, active-duty military members, veterans, and Gold Star families can get into parks free all year.
It’s a big weekend for the No. 23 Utah football team, with No. 3 Oregon coming to Salt Lake City this Saturday. The Utes started the weekend on a positive note Friday, as they received a commitment from one of the state’s top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, Park City athlete Carson Tabaracci.
SHORT CREEK, Utah (ABC4) – When television and documentary producer Glenn Meehan first stepped foot in the town, his cameraman, a veteran of the conflicts in the Middle East, uttered an ominous remark on the eerie feeling in the air. “This is scarier than Iraq,” he told Meehan. That was 2007, and Meehan, a longtime […]
In the desert of rural Utah, Utah FORGE is working on a project that could lead to a nearly unlimited supply of clean, renewable, and affordable energy. Most of the world does not live near naturally occurring fractures and fault lines, making geothermal energy hard to come by—but FORGE hopes to change that. Funded by a $140 million grant from the US Department of Energy, FORGE has developed a field laboratory in Milford with enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). This technology enables geothermal power plants to be built anywhere in the world.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, we're in for one wild winter. The 2022 Old Farmer's Almanac has issued its official warning for especially wintery weather ahead. In the coming months, the trusted resource predicts a "Season of Shivers," which "will be punctuated by positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States."
CONEJOS, Colo. (CBS4)– The home belonging to Lafayette Head, an early pioneer and the first lieutenant governor of Colorado, still partially stands. When Head lived there in the 1860s, the town of Conejos served as the territorial capital.
The unincorporated town was a crossroads where Native Americans, Europeans and Mexicans converged and maintaining a peaceful coexistence required a stead diplomatic hand, often that job belonged to Head.
“I came across this building and it said it was in Conejos, and I had never seen this building in my life, even though I grew up here,” said Ron Rael, a professor of...
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Discouraged about buying a house in Utah? You’re not alone. A typical house now costs about $460,000, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. It’s even higher for single-family housing with a statewide median sales price of $502,500 in October, an increase of nearly 23% from the year before.
LOGAN — Most of northern Utah is trending toward a normal winter, but many "low-to-middle elevations" areas may end up with rain instead of snow due to warmer-than-average temperatures expected during the season, Utah State University's Utah Climate Center wrote in a new winter outlook report. The report, released Wednesday,...
Disneyland has been transformed for the holiday season, and you can find a show-stopping Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A.. That means there’s a special holiday makeover in a Disney hotel too, and you don’t need a park ticket to see this beautiful display! Check it out. At Disney’s Grand...
