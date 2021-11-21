ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting KC advance in MLS Cup playoffs with 3-1 win over Vancouver

By Reuters
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSporting Kansas City got goals from three unlikely scorers, including the first career postseason goal by 13-year veteran Graham Zusi, as they defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs Saturday afternoon. All three goals were the first postseason goals of the goal...

sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Unsung defense anchors Sporting

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
MLS
Kansas City Star

SportsBeat KC: It’s win or stay home for Sporting Kansas City as MLS playoffs begin

A long regular season begins its final chapter on Saturday when Sporting Kansas City plays host to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Playoffs. Sporting went 9-3-5 in regular-season games at home and scored the second-most goals in Major League Soccer (58). But now it’s one and done in the single-elimination tournament.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Potent attack leads Sporting into postseason

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
MLS
kion546.com

Isimat-Mirin, Zusi help Sporting KC beat Whitecaps 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Isimat-Mirin tapped in to an empty net from point-blank range to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Kansas City, the conference’s No. 3 seed, plays second-seeded Seattle or No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake in the semis. Shelton, who side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Cristian Dájome converted from the penalty spot in the 39th after Sporting’s Luis Martins was called for a hand-ball in the area to make it 1-1. Khiry Shelton side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute.
MLS
sportstalkline.com

The Storybook Season Comes To An End After A Whitecaps At Sporting KC 3-1 Devastating Loss

The Vancouver Whitecaps at Sporting KC would give everything they had Saturday afternoon but it wasn’t enough. Vancouver would fall behind 1-0 early in the match in the 17th minute. Khiry Shelton would pounce on a lost ball and poke it past Maxime Crepeau. The Whitecaps would equalize off a penalty kick in the 39th minute to te things up 1-1. Cristian Dajome would step up to the spot and deliver for Vancouver.
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Whitecaps eliminated from playoffs with loss to Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It isn't the storybook ending the Vancouver Whitecaps had hoped for, but a first-round loss in the Major League Soccer playoffs has given the club a renewed sense of hope about the future. The 'Caps saw their wild season come to an end with a 3-1...
MLS
vavel.com

Sporting Kansas City 3-1 Vancouver: Hosts dominate to advance to West semis

Sporting Kansas City advanced in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first round at Children's Mercy Park. Goals from Khiry Shelton, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Graham Zusi sent third seed SKC to the Western Conference semifinals against Real Salt Lake or Seattle. Cristian Dajome scored Vancouver's only goal from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Sporting KC to host Real Salt Lake on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park in MLS Cup Playoffs

Sporting Kansas City will host Real Salt Lake at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake prevailed in penalties over No. 2 seed Seattle Sounders FC on Tuesday in the Round One finale and will now face No. 3 seed Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in a nationally-televised match-up live on ABC and ESPN Deportes.
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

MLS playoffs conference semifinals preview and predictions: Who's moving on to the final four?

New York City FC and the Portland Timbers were convincing in their Round 1 victories, and their rewards are dates with Major League Soccer's 2021 conference champions: the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids. The opening salvo of the MLS Cup playoffs contained its fair share of drama as well, none more so than when Jakob Glesnes struck an improbable long-distance volley in the 123rd minute to secure the Philadelphia Union's place in the elite eight.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Sporting's history in penalty shootouts

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
MLS
chatsports.com

Sporting KC Players Out of Contract After the Next Loss (or MLS Cup)

With Saturday’s first round playoff match-up between Sporting Kansas City and the Vancouver Whitecaps rapidly approaching it’s time for our annual reminder that the MLS offseason starts quickly. Just ask the already eliminated teams that have announced their roster moves. Last year, no one probably thought it was the last...
MLS
kshb.com

Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi a finalist for MLS MVP award

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Daniel Salloi's standout season is getting noticed around the MLS. The Sporting Kansas City forward is not only a finalist for the MLS Comeback Player of the Year award but also the MLS Most Valuable Player award. 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalists. Daniel Salloi (Sporting...
MLS

