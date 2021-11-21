Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion is on fire for so many reasons, and her third merch drop with Popeyes — the "New Nostalgia" collection — is yet another reminder of this hot girl's power. In October, the "Hot Girl Summer" singer announced her first-of-its-kind partnership with Popeyes, which included a limited-edition "Hottie Sauce," a generous donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, an official franchise ownership, and, of course, three custom Popeyes merchandise collections. With the donation, sauce, and first two merchandise drops (which are still available!) already under her belt, Megan's third and final '90s-inspired Popeyes drop is here, and we want it on our body-ody-ody-ody-odies stat.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO