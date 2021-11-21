ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Cyware partners with Flashpoint to empower security teams to automate threat response workflows

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyware announced an expanded partnership with Flashpoint to deliver intelligent automation to security teams. The partnership now features a solution that enables customers to leverage Flashpoint’s intelligence data with Cyware’s Security Orchestration Layer (CSOL), providing the advanced workflow automation necessary to help security analysts build more efficiency into threat...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

aithority.com

Cylitic Security Chooses Swimlane to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Security Automation Services at Scale

Cylitic Security, a cyber security services provider, announced that it has chosen Swimlane, the leader in cloud-scale low-code security automation, to scale up its security operations. Cylitic is pioneering a comprehensive managed security service to help small to medium-sized businesses successfully fight off sophisticated cyberattacks. On average, Fortune 100 companies...
BUSINESS
GovExec.com

Securing the Health IT Ecosystem: 5 Steps to Automated Incident Response

With more information and health data access points than ever before, IT organizations must take security risks seriously. That’s especially true today: According to one report from Risk Based Security, the first six months of 2021 saw 1,767 publicly reported breaches that exposed a total of 18.8 billion records. Another report from Constella Intelligence found the health IT industry experienced a 51% increase in exposed records between 2019 and 2021. Moreover, IT leaders must take steps to stop these breaches in their tracks. But implementing security best practices is not simply a box to check. It will require continuous monitoring on behalf of leaders and staff across the health IT ecosystem.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

WorkRamp Partners with Udemy Business, OpenSesame, Go1, and EasyLlama to Empower Learning & Development Teams to Deliver More Tailored Learning Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp, the All-in-One Learning Platform, today announced its latest partnerships with top content providers: Udemy Business, Go1, OpenSesame, and EasyLlama. WorkRamp customers can now leverage these partnerships to leverage thousands of off-the-shelf content and create tailored learning programs to upskill and develop their employees at scale.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Cyware CyTAXII enables developers to ingest and share threat intelligence

Cyware unveiled CyTAXII, a new open-source TAXII (Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information) client that enables developers to ingest and share threat intelligence. CyTAXII provides the developer community with support for interacting with TAXII servers using a Python library. “Cyware is dedicated to enabling end-to-end threat intelligence automation, sharing, and...
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Carahsoft to Bring Flashpoint’s Threat Intell Tools to Government Market; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector customers with access to Flashpoint’s threat intelligence platforms through its contract vehicles and reseller partners. Flashpoint’s offerings provide organizations visibility into cyber threats using human-powered analysis, data collection techniques and technologies and can track adversaries across chat services platforms, paste sites, illicit marketplaces and forums online, Carahsoft said Wednesday.
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

Guideline for securing Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

This document is a security guideline for enterprise deployments of Red Hat® Ansible® Automation Platform. It contains security configuration and policy recommendations for Ansible Tower using the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Risk Management Framework (RMF) and supporting security controls from NIST Special Publication 800-53 rev. 5. It...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Thales Introduces CipherTrust Intelligent Protection to Automate Security for Sensitive Data

New solution offers an automated workflow to discover, protect and control your data using encryption and access controls. Built on Thales’s CipherTrust Data Security Platform to further simplify, streamline and reduce the complexity of data protection. Simplifies meeting privacy requirements of major regulatory and industry mandates. Building on the success...
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

BT applies Covid-19 R number modelling to threat response

Researchers at BT have deployed epidemiological modelling – a method more usually associated with the spread in humans of viruses such as Covid-19 and other diseases – in the development of a prototype cyber security tool, called Inflame, which the telco and IT services provider is revealing for the first time today.
PUBLIC HEALTH
infosecurity-magazine.com

Automating Cloud Security

As you consider your move to the cloud, protecting your data and network will be critical. An automated cloud-native security solution can help save your organization time, money and frustration. Automation is the bedrock of innovation, allowing people to work smarter, not harder. In the cloud, automation simplifies security, so...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

RangeForce launches tiered offering for security teams to combat current and emerging threats

RangeForce announced a new tiered offering for its cloud-based platform, built to deliver realistic, continuous skills development in alignment with an organization’s cybersecurity maturity level. The RangeForce platform equips teams to defend against current and emerging threats, with each tier introducing learners to real, increasingly complex cybersecurity concepts and live attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Mouser Electronics Explores Emerging Industrial Automation Trends in 2021 Empowering Innovation Together Finale

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Mouser Electronics Inc. today launches the seventh and final installment of the 2021 award-winning Empowering Innovation Together ™ program. The finale delves deep into the capabilities of industrial automation technologies and machine learning’s ties to the industrial automation sector. The conclusion of the series offers engaging content, including a blog, infographic, and articles, plus new episodes of the Then, Now and Next video series and The Tech Between Us podcast. To listen to the final podcast episode, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/industrial-automation#podcast-ia.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Cisco partners with JupiterOne for cloud security platform

JupiterOne and Cisco announced an expanded cloud security and security operations partnership on Monday designed to provide businesses with a range of cybersecurity services. The Cisco Secure Cloud Insights with JupiterOne hopes to offer enterprises greater visibility into all of their cyber assets, paths toward identifying security and compliance gaps and ways to fast-track investigations as well as responses to issues.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Network threat detection and response startup Netography raises $45M

Network threat detection and response startup Netography Inc. revealed today that it has raised $45 million in new funding to boost technology innovations and enhancements, channel expansion and sales. Bessemer Venture Partners and SYN Ventures led the Series A round. Also participating in the round were Andreessen Horowitz, Mango Capital,...
ECONOMY
IT Jungle

Security Threats, They Are a Changin’

Ransomware came into 2021 like a lion, but rather than going out like a lamb, it seemed to get bigger and meaner. Even IBM i shops, which so often are protected from the wider security storm, felt the panic and sense of helplessness of having their previous data held for ransom. But early indications are that the security threat we’re talking about this time next year may be entirely different.
PUBLIC SAFETY
diginomica.com

Vertical farming pioneer IGS uses workflow automation to improve operations

Scottish agritech business Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) says use of low-code auto-remediation workflows in its Kubernetes environment has radically reduced the need for human callouts. It has also improved overall efficiency by a very welcome 40%. IGS is a vertical farming company based in Edinburgh. It sees itself as helping...
INDUSTRY
helpnetsecurity.com

SnapAttack raises $8M to empower collaboration among the next generation of threat hunters

SnapAttack announced an $8M funding round led by Volition Capital. The raise was completed in connection with SnapAttack’s recently announced spinout from Booz Allen Hamilton. In addition to Volition Capital, participants in the raise include Strategic Cyber Ventures (SCV) and Booz Allen Hamilton, continuing its investment in the newly independent company.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XMDR Specialization empowers customers’ security operations

Palo Alto Networks announced its Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner Specialization to help customers detect, investigate and respond to cyberthreats across endpoint, network and cloud assets. Building on the demand for Palo Alto Networks pioneering Cortex XDR 3.0 extended detection and response solution, the Cortex XMDR Specialization...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Vital Commands To Empower Your Git Workflow

A few git tips and tricks to improve your ability to contribute and collaborate. One of the most significant items in your toolkit as a: software engineer, designer, developer, or however else you choose to identify yourself is a version control system, specifically, git. As developers, git is our insurance...
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Workflow Automation is a Must to Future-Proof the Supply Chain

The global supply chain continues to be under heavy pressure, forcing companies to increase spending, as many consumers prefer deliveries and are more dependent than ever on digital business models. Combined with a global workforce shortage, the stress on the supply chain is being caused by more than just a higher demand for products. Because of this, sectors like retail, transportation and logistics are looking to technology to help relieve this pressure.
SOFTWARE

