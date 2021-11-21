Cyware partners with Flashpoint to empower security teams to automate threat response workflows

With more information and health data access points than ever before, IT organizations must take security risks seriously. That’s especially true today: According to one report from Risk Based Security, the first six months of 2021 saw 1,767 publicly reported breaches that exposed a total of 18.8 billion records. Another report from Constella Intelligence found the health IT industry experienced a 51% increase in exposed records between 2019 and 2021. Moreover, IT leaders must take steps to stop these breaches in their tracks. But implementing security best practices is not simply a box to check. It will require continuous monitoring on behalf of leaders and staff across the health IT ecosystem.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO