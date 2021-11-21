Cyware partners with Flashpoint to empower security teams to automate threat response workflows
Cyware announced an expanded partnership with Flashpoint to deliver intelligent automation to security teams. The partnership now features a solution that enables customers to leverage Flashpoint’s intelligence data with Cyware’s Security Orchestration Layer (CSOL), providing the advanced workflow automation necessary to help security analysts build more efficiency into threat...www.helpnetsecurity.com
