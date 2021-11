In arguably the worst trade in franchise history, the Astros sent Morgan (left) to the Reds after the 1971 season only to see him become an NL MVP and integral part of Cincinnati's Big Red Machine. He returned to Houston as a free agent before the 1980 season, hitting .243 and drawing an NL-best 93 walks in helping the Astros make the postseason for the first time before they lost a thrilling five-game NLCS to the Phillies. He left after the season to sign a one-year deal with the Giants.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO