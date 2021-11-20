ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict sparks Louisville protests. Here's what they said

By Ayana Archie, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

About 50 people gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon to protest the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case . Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges against him Friday, more than a year after he shot three men during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The protest, which took place on the steps of the Hall of Justice, was organized by the Louisville chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice, whose goal is "bringing more white people into racial justice movements for change."

Here are three things to take away from the event:

Protesters: Verdict result of racism, patriarchy

Several protesters shared sentiments, calling the verdict a result of a flawed judicial system and police force.

"From the beginning of the Kyle Rittenhouse case, the police refused to make an initial arrest," said member Jessica Reese. "They let him walk free initially, and police remain allegiant to white supremacist violence...meanwhile Black people, including here in Louisville are locked up for petty crimes."

Reese added that Rittenhouse's actions were rooted in pressures society places on boys to "be a real man."

"There's so many connections between the violence that Kyle Rittenhouse perpetrated and an entire system of white patriarchal violence that demands that all of us stay in these really rigid gender boxes," she said.

Louisville mayoral candidate, state rep take the mic

Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott said since the verdict, she's been thinking about how Black elected officials "have to always have something to say, even when we're in pain and hurting."

She also referenced her son, who she said was "broken by the decision."

"It was expected and the system lived up to his expectations, and that broke him."

Shameka Parrish-Wright, a candidate in the Louisville mayoral race, said the nation is currently in despair.

"The hottest place in hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict," Parrish-Wright said. "We are in moral conflict, and if anybody is supposed to be neutral, that is the judge. The judge is supposed to give us a neutral ground and that did not happen."

Be willing to be uncomfortable, members say

Anice Chenault, part of the LSURJ leadership team encouraged people to use their anger toward the criminal justice system to bring about change, starting with those around them.

"We feel this anger," she said. "We say to ourselves and people who we know agree with us that this is wrong. But we got to start saying it to people who don't agree with us. We have to start saying it in public. You have to start taking risks at work. Because if we don't speak up, especially white folks, every time we don't say something there is an assumption that we agree."

Contact Ayana Archie at aarchie@courier-journal.com or follow on Twitter @AyanaArchie.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kyle Rittenhouse verdict sparks Louisville protests. Here's what they said

Comments / 15

Rick Davis
4d ago

Now I understand, video evidence only works for the left, video for me and not for thee, gotcha.

Reply
10
Bull B
4d ago

God we have way too many WOKE people in Louisville now. Please become human again.

Reply
8
 

