Bishop Stang boys finish sixth at All-States; Old Colony falls in State Voke semifinals

The Bishop Stang boys cross country team finished sixth out of 23 teams at the Div. 3 All-State meet on Saturday at Wrentham.

Andrew Caldera got a medal for finishing 14th out of 186 runners with a personal-best 16:33. John Campbell had his best race of his career, taking 43rd with a personal-best 17:22. Brad Sumner, in his first cross country season, ran a personal-best 17:40 for 61st place. Andrew Weaver had his best race this season with a personal-best 17:45 for 70th and Andrew Fortin ran in 96th spot in 18:07.

Breck Marshall (19:01) and Nate Monteiro (19:29) also ran personal-bests for Stang.

“What a successful season this team has had and it's been incredible to see them develop all season,” said Bishop Stang coach Julie Isaksen.

Old Rochester’s Hanna Whalley came in 35th (19:45.85) while Tyler Young was 48th (16:57.56). Corinne Robert (20:47.95), Alexia Gonsalves (21:16.81), Julia Sheridan (21:22.44), Madeline Dugas (22:40.05), Aubrey Heis (22:47.68) and Ally Ward (24:36) also competed for the Bulldogs.

FOOTBALL

Nashoba 34, Old Colony 30

The Cougars came up just short on Friday night in the State Vocational Small School semifinals despite a big game from junior quarterback Matt McGuiggan, who completed 12 of 19 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores. He also threw a pair of two-point conversions. The Cougars, who trailed 20-0 with 6:11 left in the third quarter, found the end zone four times to make it interesting and nearly pull off the upset. McGuiggan connected with Shawn Markham for both touchdowns on pass plays of 75 and 17 yards. McGuiggan also had a pair of rushing touchdowns on runs of 7 and 1 yard. McGuiggan carried the ball 12 times for 50 yards. Markham caught six passes for 134 yards. Jake O’Neill had a pair of two-point conversions while Jacob Legault caught one conversion from McGuiggan.