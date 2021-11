SEBRING — The first games of the Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball Fall League were played last Monday, Nov. 16 at Highlands Sports Complex. Central Security edged Conley Insurance 18-16. Dan Slot lead Central going 4 for 4 with a home run, 2 triples and a double. Paul Marcellus and Glenn Wearsch added home runs. Coach Richard Rucker had 2 triples and a double for the winners. For Conley, Dick Cook, normally an extra base hitter, explained before the game that he did not feel well. He only went 5 for 5. Hate to see him when he feels better.

