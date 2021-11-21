ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fe3Ok_0d30CypD00
Kenosha Shootings Protest Reaction An activist chants in front of City Hall in the Loop to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Pat Nabong)

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland declared a riot Friday night as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin.

The protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said. The crowd had dispersed by about 11 p.m., KOIN TV reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said several people were given citations, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested.

The protesters gathered following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

Protests have been held in several other U.S. cities into Saturday over the verdict, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

About 1,000 people marched through downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon, organized by Black Lives Matter Chicago and other local activist groups. According to the Chicago Tribune, protesters held signs that stated, "STOP WHITE SUPREMACY" and "WE'RE HITTING THE STREETS TO PROTEST THIS RACIST INJUSTICE SYSTEM" with a picture of Rittenhouse carrying a weapon.

Tanya Watkins, executive director of Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, spoke at a rally in Federal Plaza before the march, according to the Tribune.

“While I am not surprised by yesterday’s verdict, I am tired. I am disappointed. I am enraged. … I have lost every ounce of faith in this justice system,” said Watkins, who is Black.

In North Carolina, dozens of people gathered Saturday near the state Capitol building to protest the verdict, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. Speakers led the crowd of roughly 75 people in chants of "No justice, no peace!" and "Abolish the police!" Police officers on motorcycle accompanied the protesters and blocked traffic for them as they marched down a street past bars and restaurants.

After the murder of George Floyd last year by police in Minneapolis, there were ongoing, often violent protest in Portland. Some activists complained that the police were heavy-handed in their response. Shortly after the Rittenhouse verdict, Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said that officers were working on plans for Friday night and the weekend.

By about 8:50 p.m., about 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland and blocked streets. By 9 p.m., windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office designated the event a riot, and said in a news release Saturday that some demonstrators had thrown urine, water bottles and batteries at deputies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Acquitted and in demand, Rittenhouse ponders what's next

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — When he was acquitted of murder in shootings during unrest in Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse went from staring at possible life behind bars to red-hot star of the right: an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson and a visit with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago capped by a photo of both men smiling and snapping a thumbs-up. For Rittenhouse, a year of legal uncertainty over whether his claim of self-defense would stand up has given way to uncertainty over what’s next. He told Carlson, in an appearance that spiked the host’s ratings by some 40%, that he hoped to become a nurse or maybe even a lawyer. He planned to “lay low” but would for sure leave the Midwest.
KENOSHA, WI
WHIO Dayton

Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — An Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. No foul play was suspected in the death of the male wolf known as OR93, the California Department...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

3 in Mexico who investigated killings were themselves probed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Three women who volunteered to investigate the 2011 massacre of 196 people later found out that they themselves had been placed under investigation by prosecutors, possibly because their findings embarrassed Mexican authorities. The three women said Wednesday their phone calls had been traced and they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Philadelphia police department employees accused of pandemic fraud

PHILADELPHIA — Eight civilian employees with the Philadelphia Police Department are facing charges after federal investigators said they illegally collected Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Seven people charged are dispatchers while one is a clerk, the Associated Press reported. The suspects are accused of taking advantage of a program designed to help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — (AP) — The family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others. The lawsuits filed by the Naperville families of Jacob...
ILLINOIS STATE
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?

ATLANTA — (AP) — The killing was captured on video and shared around the world: Ahmaud Arbery running toward and then around an idling pickup truck before its driver blasted him at close range with a shotgun. Soon after Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, his father,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WHIO Dayton

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland's memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Ahmaud Arbery case: What is next for Greg and Travis McMichael, William Bryan

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury in Georgia has found Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, while he was jogging. Prosecutors said Arbery’s death was racially motivated, while the defense said the three men suspected Arbery of burglarizing a home and were trying to hold him in a citizen’s arrest. They said Arbery was shot in self-defense in a struggle over Travis McMichael’s gun, WSB reported.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WHIO Dayton

Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90

DANBURY, Conn. — (AP) — Peter Buck, whose $1,000 investment in a family friend's Connecticut sandwich shop in 1965 provided the genesis for what is now the world's largest restaurant chain — Subway — has died. He was 90. Buck, a nuclear physicist who was born in Portland, Maine, in...
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Ap#Koin Tv#The Chicago Tribune
WHIO Dayton

Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport after fight over mask

LAS VEGAS — A woman was arrested at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport after police said she caused disturbances in the airport and on a plane. Katrina Alspaugh is charged with violating airport rules, KLAS reported. Police said Alspaugh was at a security checkpoint when another passenger confronted her for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHIO Dayton

Pervis Payne removed from Tennessee death row after serving 33 years for double murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A condemned Tennessee inmate, who has for decades proclaimed his innocence in a brutal 1987 double murder, has been freed from death row. Pervis Payne, 54, will remain in prison for the murders of Charisse Christopher, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo, who were stabbed to death June 27, 1987, in their home in the Memphis suburb of Millington. Christopher’s 3-year-old son, Nicholas, was also stabbed but survived.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHIO Dayton

All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WHIO Dayton

Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity

HOUSTON — (AP) — A $9 billion highway widening project being proposed in the Houston area could become an important test of the Biden administration’s commitment to addressing what it has said is a history of racial inequity with infrastructure projects in the U.S. The project’s critics, including community groups...
HOUSTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHIO Dayton

Jury deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery death continue a 2nd day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jury deliberations resumed for a second day Wednesday in the trial of the three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery after the 25-year-old Black man was spotted running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the jurors into...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
50K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy