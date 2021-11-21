Booster shot appointments open, available in Miami Valley as eligibility expands to all adults

Virus Outbreak-Boosters FILE - A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky)

State data shows that more than a million Ohioans have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot.

News Center 7 found that dozens of booster shot appointments were open and available in pharmacies across the Miami Valley this week. It was a sight that was a big difference from almost a year ago when Ohioans had to be strategic to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Germantown, Richard Oswald said that he signed up to get his booster shot online and easily booked his appointment for next week.

“I think it’s a smart thing to do,” Oswald said.

Debbie Codeluppi, of Sugarcreek Twp., said she thought getting the booster was the “right thing to do” for herself and her community.

Both Oswald and Codeluppi met the previous age requirement to get a booster shot for Moderna and Pfizer. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened the eligibility to all Americans, but stressed that people aged 50 and older should get their booster shots.

“What has always been evident, and what we have always made very clear is that people who derive the greatest benefit from boosters are those who are older, or who have other comorbid conditions, illnesses that put them at the highest risk,” Dr. Roberto Colón, Chief Medical Officer for Miami Valley Hospital, said.

Colón said these groups had the biggest drop in efficacy as time went on after the initial two doses.

While some people contemplate their booster shot, about half of Ohioans still have not gotten their first dose.

“I haven’t seen a need for it, haven’t seen a necessity to do such a thing,” Jheri Ellis, of Dayton, said.

Dan Suffoletto, of Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County, said they are focused on getting more residents who have not gotten their first shots, vaccinated.

“That is really the critical thing, not only for yourself, for others, for the community and for fighting Covid overall, is getting the first dose,” Suffoletto said. “And that’s really where the focus needs to be right now.”

