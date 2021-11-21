ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers star Tom Brady admits Giants present ‘big challenge’ in Week 11

By Karl Rasmussen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t won a game since Oct. 24, having dropped two of their last three contests. While on paper the team’s Week 11 clash with the New York Giants looks like a surefire win, star quarterback Tom Brady has encouraged the team to “play with a sense of...

